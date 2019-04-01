Grab Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited cheaper today, at $30 / £20

Popular

Get all nostalgic and save about 25% on Spyro Reignited and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

With the PlayStation Classic already available, and the Sega Genesis Mini due in September, 2019 is a cracking time to get into, and enjoy, retro gaming. Of course, an even better way to experience classics is via remasters, and two of the best are discounted right now. You can pick up Spyro Remastered for $30 at Walmart in the US, and for £20 at Amazon in the UK - both saving you about 25% off the list price. And Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is $33 at Walmart, and £21 at Amazon. This is for both PS4 and Xbox One - you'll find all the deals below. If you're looking for Crash on Switch, the cheapest we've found that was $31 at Amazon. If you're feeling especially nostalgic, you can get both Crash and Spyro in a mega-bundle for $60, which saves you even more cash.

US deals

Spyro Reignited Trilogy PS4 | $29.99 at Walmart (save $10)
Grab a piece of the classic dragon-bothering game on either PS4 or Xbox One. Here's the Xbox One link.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Xbox One and PS4 | $33 (save $7)
Possibly the least tempting of the offers here, because there isn't as much of a saving, but that's still a decent price for three Crash games.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy on Switch | $30 (save 25%)
The crazed bandicoot is yours for $10 less on Switch, which is a decent reduction on this retro remake.

UK deals

Spyro Reignited for PS4 (£20.99) or Xbox One (£19.99) - UK
Flip between the platforms toggle to grab a discount on the Spyro game of your choice, at Amazon.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy for PS4 and Xbox One | £20.99 - UK
Again, just select your platform and save money on one of the all-time PlayStation classics, remastered.

Both these games are trilogies, so you get a hell of a lot of retro for your money. If we had to pick, we'd definitely go for Spyro as the revamped gameplay is much more suited to modern consoles, and it's a little less frustrating for players. Obviously, if you own Switch, you don't have much choice as it has to be Crash, but that game does play well with Nintendo's console.

Of course, you may not like any of these games. If so, check out our best retro games console guide, to help you choose something else to help you scratch that old school gaming itch. 

