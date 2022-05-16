Is Gotham Knights on PS4 will be a question a lot of PlayStation players are asking as we count down the months to release, particularly those who haven't taken the new-gen plunge and upgraded to a PS5 yet. The chance to protect Gotham City by teaming up as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin in Gotham Knights feels too good to miss, even if Batman himself is out of the picture, and going head to head with the Court of Owls secret society only adds to the intrigue. But will everyone have this opportunity? We've got the lowdown on what's happening with Gotham Knights PS4.

Is Gotham Knights coming to PS4

Unfortunately, if you're waiting for Gotham Knights on PS4 then we have some bad news for you, as it's no longer being released on that platform. When the game was originally announced at DC FanDome back in August 2020, Gotham Knights PS4 was included with Xbox One, PC, and new-gen platforms for a planned 2021 release. This was then pushed back to 2022, before the current release date of October 25, 2022 was confirmed.

There was no reason to expect any issues with Gotham Knights on PS4, until suddenly a press release to coincide with a gameplay reveal video sent out in May 2022 stated the following – "to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles." This confirms the game is now skipping over the previous generation of consoles, to become a new-gen exclusive release.

No further information has been released to explain why Gotham Knights on PS4 isn't happening any longer, though we can speculate on a few likely reasons for this being the case. It could be that the project was proving too technically advanced to maintain compatibility with the previous generation of consoles, or simply that cross-gen development of the game was going to lead to an overall reduction in quality or further delays to the finished product. Whatever the explanation behind the decision, we know that Gotham Knights is no longer coming to PS4, meaning you'll need to upgrade your gaming system if you want to play it when October rolls around.