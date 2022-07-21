Godzilla TV series adds father-son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell are set to share the screen in Apple TV Plus series Godzilla and The Titans.

Expanding on the MonsterVerse, which has since been made up of big screen titles such as Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the show will also star Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Details on who the Russells will be playing are being kept firmly under wraps for now. According to Bleeding Cool (opens in new tab), though, the outing is set to follow Sawai's Cate, a former schoolteacher and G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to get her family's affairs in order and inadvertently stumbles on a secret. Turns out, her loved ones are linked to Monarch, the mysterious organization that studies – and sometimes, hunts down – massive unidentified terrestrial organisms (MUTOs).

Watabe will star as an intelligent, curious young man named Kentaro, Clemons is on board as American ex-pat May, Lasowski will appear as expert operative Duvall, and Tippett's Tim is an office worker who dreams of breaking out of his cubicle and becoming a secret agent.

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the first two episodes of Godzilla and the Titans will be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shankman. Executive producers include Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Toho Co. Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. Toho shares the rights to the character Godzilla with Legendary on this project.

As it stands, there's no official word on Godzilla and the Titans, which is actually just its working title for now, will land on Apple TV Plus. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best new TV shows that are coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

