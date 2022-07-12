Get this EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse for less than 20 bucks with this Prime Day deal

You can currently grab an EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse for just $19 (opens in new tab) in this Amazon Prime Day gaming mouse deal. That's a 60% saving on the usual $50 price tag and not a discount you want to miss if you need, or just want, a new mouse.

It's a dual sensor wired mouse with five customisable profiles that let you program a range of functions across it's eight buttons for a range of games or genres. And, just to make things literally more flashy, it's got three RGB zones you can also customise and change with EVGA's Unleash RGB software.

If a taste of new tech has you wondering about what else you can get, then why not check out some Prime Day PC deals or Prime Day laptop deals to see what sort of hardware you might be able to pick up? There's a range of gaming PCs of all sizes and budgets to check out there.

Whatever you're looking for this Amazon Prime Day, we'll be looking for all the best deals so check out this great mouse deal below. And then after that you'll find plenty more Prime Day gaming PC deals further down the page.

Get a $20 EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse this Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab) EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse | $50 $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - There's over half price off this customisable wired mouse with five profiles and eight customisable buttons. It also comes with three adjustable RGB zones you can set any to colour.



More of today's best Prime Day deals

If you're after something else then why not check out the best Prime Day monitor deals to finish off your desktop, or some Prime Day video game deals for something to play.