Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for free with this Xbox One S bundle

Ah, I love the smell of a free game in the morning. If you're looking to pick up a new console so you can play the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare , Walmart's got a deal you'll definitely want to check out: it's offering an Xbox One S with the recently released COD Modern Warfare, the Modern Warfare trilogy (which includes the original three MW games), and Battlefield 5 for just $237.99 . That saves you $79.98 from the list price, making this one of the best Xbox One bundles we've seen recently - and certainly the most tempting offer we're likely to get before the Xbox One X Black Friday deals kick off at the end of November.

It's worth pointing out that you don't have to get Battlefield 5 with this bundle (on top of the new COD and original Trilogy, you can get Gears 5, NBA 2K20, NBA 2K19, Forza Horizon 4, and LEGO Speed Champions), but the other options add anything from $11-$61 to the overall price. As such, we'd recommend grabbing the Battlefield 5 bundle to get the cheapest bargain.

If you want a cheap console to play the latest games on and you're not fussed about 4K resolution, the Xbox One S is the perfect choice. It's comfortably the most affordable of all the current consoles, and it has an inbuilt 4K Blu-ray player as well. What's more, getting the new Call of Duty for nothing is an awesome way to kick off your gaming journey. As we mentioned in our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer review , its "gunplay is the best Call of Duty has ever seen". In other words, you could do one hell of a lot worse.

Think you'd prefer a console with the ability to display games in all their 4K Ultra High-Definition glory? Don't miss the best Xbox One X deals right here. As for other Xbox-related savings, be sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday game deals hub. It'll bring you up-to-the-minute discounts and must-have offers.