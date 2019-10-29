Get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this amazing, cheap Amazon deal

There's always tech you can get to improve your home, and to complement all the gaming-focused hardware we all know and love. Smart home tech is definitely one of those areas and Amazon's devices are some neat little, quality examples of it. And right now there's a mad deal for the most recent model of the Echo Dot going over at the retailer. The crux of it, is that you can get an Echo Dot for just 99 cents. 99. Cents. It's tied in with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription so you need to be aware of that in the first instance.

However, here's how it works: if customers take out an Amazon Music Unlimited paid subscription ($7.99 per month for Prime members and $9.99 per month for non-Prime members), you can pick up an Echo Dot for $0.99. This equates to Prime members getting an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98, and non-Prime users getting the same bundle for $10.98. Madness. The crucial detail here is that the Amazon Music subscription will roll month on month, auto renewing at the above monthly rates so you could end up sending Amazon the best part of ten bucks per month. This is probably OK if you start using the music service regularly but you can also take this into account, and cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription service after the first month to avoid extra costs and to still get that Echo Dot for just 99 pennies.

While beginning a Prime Membership to get the lower price on this deal might not immediately be attractive, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas coming up, it might be a wise addition to the arsenal. It'll bag you free one-day delivery for all your sales period and Holiday shopping and also give you another avenue of TV and Films for the festive season too. Plus, we wouldn't at all be surprised if there were some Prime-exclusive discounts and deals across Black Friday as well.

We expect Amazon to do some similarly mad deals on their smart tech next month during Novembers sales period, and we'll keep the best of them wrapped up in our Black Friday game deals hub for you to peruse when the going gets mad.

