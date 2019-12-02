Get a massive $500 off on the Alienware m17 gaming laptop this Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday Dell has cut down the price of its latest Alienware M17 laptop. Currently on offer on Dell's site for $1799.99 down from $2379.99, you can get your hands on Alien's thinnest laptop yet and save yourself a hearty $500 while you're at it. That's quite the save.

The latest m17 features a 17.3" Full HD 1920x1080 144Hz display and a 512GB hard drive with 16GB of RAM and RGB per-key Alien FX lighting so you can light up your laptop anyway you want. Oh, and it's equipped with a pretty tasty graphics card in the shape of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max Q, so you're games will look pretty while you play.

Dell New Alienware m17 Gaming Laptop | $1,799.99 from Dell (save $500)

Complete with a 17.3" FHD 144Hz display and NVidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Max Q graphics card, you can get Alienware's thinnest laptop for a steal.

To sweeten the deal, you get a 3-month Xbox Game Pass trial subscription included in the price. This gives you access to over PC 100 games from Microsoft's game library for you to tuck into, including some of the latest releases. With the likes of Obsidians humour-filled space-faring RPG, and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, you'll have plenty of great titles to try out on your shiny new laptop. Topped off with Windows 10 and Bluetooth 5.0, you'll have everything you need to play your PC games library wherever you may be.

As thinnest laptop in Alienware's range yet, it looks svelte and sleek in a pale silver "Lunar White" shade that catches the eye without being over-the-top. It still very much looks like an Alienware laptop, but it certainly looks sleeker than some of the older models that had some considerable heft to them.

Looking for more great deals? Be sure to check out all the latest Cyber Monday game deals.

Cyber Monday game deals from across the web (US)