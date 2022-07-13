Get a gaming setup for less than $200 with these top Prime Day deals

If you're looking for a great way to get your gaming setup sorted on a budget, we've got some excellent Prime Day deals for you. For under $200, you can get a monitor, gaming mouse, gaming headset, mousemat, and keyboard. Not a bad collection!
We've dived deep into today's remaining Prime Day gaming deals and found the Razer BlackShark V2 X headset for just $43.99 (opens in new tab), the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini mouse for an ultra-low $14.99 (opens in new tab), and the SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard for only $33.24 (opens in new tab). There's also a 24-inch Spectre 1080p / 75Hz monitor for under $100 (opens in new tab), and the already a bargain Amazon Basics mousemat for just $16 (opens in new tab). All of that is the perfect budget bundle to get your gaming setup kickstarted.
You'll find our full budget setup just below, and plenty more of the latest and greatest Prime Day offers further down the page.
Prime Day gaming set-up for under $200
- Razer DeathAdder V2 mini mouse |
$50$14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard |
$50$33.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset |
$60$43.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sceptre 24" 75Hz 1080p monitor |
$130$90.22 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Basics Large Extended Gaming mouse pad | $16.54 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Total: $198.98 with Prime Day deals (was $306.54) for a saving of $107.56
Razer DeathAdder V2 mini mouse |
$50 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $35 - An insanely good deal on one of the best gaming mice (opens in new tab) there are, and this is a perfect option for those with daintier hands. It comes with six programmable buttons, an 8500K DPI sensor, and it's just 62g, making it super lightweight.
SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard|
$50 $33.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $17 - Gotta love a keyboard that comes with a wrist rest and IP32 water resistance, perfect for ergonomic typing / gaming and those accidental spills. This is also a really great keyboard, that's currently at its lowest price point ever. It got a 4/5 star review from us too!
Razer Blackshark V2 X wired gaming headset |
$60 $43.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $38 - A slight variation on our top pick for the best gaming headsets (opens in new tab) is a great choice for those looking for great game audio, a solid mic, and a stylish finish.
Sceptre 24" 75Hz 1080p monitor |
$129.97 $90.22 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - A brilliant price for a decent entry-level monitor. It's a 1080p Full HD option with a 75Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports, and built-in speakers.
Amazon Basics Large Extended Gaming mouse pad | $16.54 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Okay, so not technically a deal but always a bargain. There's nothing better to complete your setup than an extended mouse pad to sit across your desk. Not only is it for protection but will also ensure your mouse is whizzing around friction-free for those FPS sessions.
