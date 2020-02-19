Get a cheap tablet now with this Samsung Tab sale and save a fortune compared to iPads

If you've been after a cheap tablet this winter then Best Buy has you pretty well covered right now - if you prefer an android slab that is. And specifically the Samsung Tabs and Galaxy Tabs.

Covering both ends of the price spectrum, there's a bunch of Samsung tablets on offer right now but a couple stand out for us depending on where your budget lies, but the fact remains that Samsung's tablets ooze quality: the S5e (on offer below) is number two on our best gaming tablet guide.

The pick of the budget bunch is the modestly sized - in every way - 7-inch Tab A that comes in at only $99.99. Yes, you'd probably prefer a bit more onboard storage to ensure you never get in trouble with updates to firmware and apps becoming too bloated in your tablet, but getting a lovely tab that can be held in one hand (pretty much) for 100 bucks is a great deal.

At the premium end of the scale, there's the 10.5-inch Tab S5e, with 64GB of memory, going for $349.99 - a solid saving of $50. These have some of the best screens and performance going when it comes to tablets and so getting a premium model like this with such a solid discount is genuinely good going.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | 10.5-inch | 64GB | $349.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

The pick of the premium bunch without the need to spend massive amounts of cash, this premium S5e tab is a great bit of kit and well worth your time and money if you're looking for a quality portable screen and machine.View Deal

