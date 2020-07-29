Get a cheap Alienware deal in Dell's sale with these Aurora PC offers

Dell's Alienware PCs are fantastic machines and so there's never a bad time to see if you can get an Alienware deal. A Dell sale is not uncommon, but if you happened to be in the market for a new - in every sense of the word - gaming PC then today could be the perfect time to strike. In Dell's current sale, the are loads of gaming models on offer, across their desktop and laptop ranges, but two of their latest Alienware PCs have really caught our eye.

Both these PCs do have four-figure pricetags but the value is excellent and clear. Plus you'll be getting it from a trusted manufacturer and seller offering support and warranty and so on. Also, if you're going to get a premium gaming PC it might as well be properly premium, right?

First up is a brand new Alienware Aurora R11 gaming pc which is going for $1,303.39. This price represents a $126 discount and bags you a great machine. Centered around one of Intel's brand new 10th-generation processors (an I7 10700F, to be precise), the PC also sports an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combination. All this in Alienware's brand new design and range of Aurora models is excellent going.

The second option offers a larger saving on one of Alienware's new Ryzen builds. This Aurora R10 has a Ryzen 7 3700X processor, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has a sizeable $266 discount on it and is now down to $1,763.99. This is a supremely powerful machine and will appeal to many who prefer the performance of AMD's processors. It still maintains that cool Alienware design too.

And remember, for both of these models, you can tinker with them down the line, you'll get the Dell support and customer service, underpinned by a solid warranty too so these do represent brilliant gaming PC entry points and upgrades. Want to know more about the brand? Check out our guide to the best Alienware gaming PC and laptops.

Dell's Alienware sale

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC | i7 10700F CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,429.99 $1,303.99 at Dell

One of the brand-new Alienware PCs with that awesome design, this R11 model is a great value way into ray-tracing gaming and offers a great upgrade or first gaming machine - it can be tinkered with down the road, of course.

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC | Ryzen 7 3700X CPU | RTX 2080 Super GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,029.99 $1,763.99 at Dell

A great Ryzen-powered option here, this powerhouse will eat up anything you throw at it. If you can stretch the budget a little then this is a quality premium option. And it's still got that Alienware quality and build, and Dell aftercare service. Nice.

