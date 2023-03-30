If you're wondering how to watch the Genshin Impact update 3.6 livestream later this week, you've come to the right place.

On Friday, March 31, Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse will be giving us our best look at the forthcoming update 3.6 for the ever-growing game yet. You can catch the full broadcast on HoYoverse's Twitch (opens in new tab) channel, which will be commencing at 4AM PT / 7AM ET / 12PM BST.

As revealed by the developer itself, Genshin Impact's 6.3 livestream will feature "juicy details about new game content and developments." As usual, there'll be special code giveaways for immediate redemption for Primogems during the broadcast, so stay tuned in for the whole showcase if you want some added currency.

Thanks to a previous announcement in February, we know the 3.6 update will feature Baizhu and Kaveh, who are, simply put, two very hot Dendro men. It's a sure bet that we'll be seeing more from both of these newcomers in the forthcoming livestream from HoYoverse, so get ready for a deep dive into abilities, lore, and more for the duo.

Right now at least, we don't have a clue when update 3.6 could be releasing in Genshin Impact. If the update follows the usual six-week pattern HoYoverse has established over the past few years though, it's a pretty safe bet that 3.6. could launch right around the middle of April, potentially on April 12, following update 3.5's launch on February 28.

