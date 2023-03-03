Genshin Impact Caribert Quest Walkthrough

The Genshin Impact Caribert quest, also known as Archon Quest Chapter 6, Act 3, takes you to a remote part of Sumeru. After meeting up with good old Dainsleif, you’ll have to uncover the secrets of the Unknown Sanctuary Domain. Perhaps we’ll uncover more about the fate of Khaenri’ah along the way…

The trickiest parts of the Caribert Archon Quest are the Unknown Sanctuary Domain puzzle, and finding the medicine ingredients. If you need some assistance, this full Genshin Impact Caribert walkthrough will help you out.

How to start the Genshin Impact Caribert quest

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Caribert Archon Quest takes place after the events of the Sumeru storyline. You need to meet the following requirements:

Reach an Adventure Rank of at least 35.

Complete Archon Quest Chapter 3, Act 5: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.

There’s no need to do the Sumeru Interlude Chapter first (Inversion of Genesis). If you’re eligible, the Caribert quest will automatically show up in your Journal.

Caribert Part One: Destined Encounter

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Caribert quest starts in Port Ormos, the southern part of Sumeru. This part of the quest consists of the following steps:

Speak to the NPC called Masrur. Set your in-game timer to 16:00 the following day, then visit the Djafar Tavern to meet up with Kaeya. Go to the next quest location, between Gandharva Village and the Cinnabar Cliff. Look for the three clues. They’re inside the small house (see picture above). Leave the hut, and be ready to fight two waves of Slimes: four Pyro slimes and three Geo Slimes. Light a fire beneath the cooking station. It’s in the field next to the hut (use a Pyro attack). After the next dialogue scene, the first part of the Genshin Impact Caribert quest is completed.

Caribert Part Two: Fortune-Mocking Pedigree

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The second part of the Caribert story takes place on a restricted map. Should you leave prematurely, you may have to replay a part of the story again. During Calibert part two, complete these objectives:

Go to the hut in search of Paimon. Join the ‘intimidating man’ inside the hut. The following dialogue scene is pretty important to the story of Caribert. Meet up with Eide. He’s waiting in the field outside the hut. Craft the medicine. You need one Kalpalata Lotus and one Sumeru Rose. In case you don’t have them on hand: there’s a Sumeru Rose just west of the crafting table. Two Kalpalata Lotuses can be found on the cliff’s edge (see picture above). Glide to the nearby Statue of the Seven. You can use the Four-Leaf Sigils northeast of the Statue to cross the cliffs. Return to the hut and give the medicine to Caribert. Go to the waterfall. Draw some water and return to Eide. Defend the hut after Eide leaves. You’ll need to defeat four Pyro Fungi, two Dendro Shrooms, an Electro Fungus and an Anemo Fungus.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Pick two Strange Mushrooms from the field, then craft the medicine again. If you need an additional Sumeru Rose, you can find one in the grass just northeast of the crafting table (see picture). Talk to Eide and return to the Statue of the Seven.

Caribert Part Three: A Lamenter at Fate’s End

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The third part of the Genshin Impact Caribert quest takes place inside the Unknown Sanctuary Domain. This quest also uses a restricted map.

Follow the Hilichurl. Keep going through the cavern towards the south until you find the Unknown Sanctuary Domain entrance. Enter the Unknown Sanctuary. If you want to change your team, you can do so at a Door of Resurrection. You’ll find one past the first group of Hilichurls (they won’t attack you if you don’t engage them); on top of the stairs, left side (see picture above). Beware that you’ll have to fight a Cryo boss later on. Touch the translucent purple wall. This will teleport you to the next area. Fight two waves of Slimes. The first has two large Hydro Slimes, the second two large Electro Slimes. Touch the purple wall again. Keep following the path. Pass through the large stone doors. Be ready to fight against two large Hydro Slimes and one large Pyro Slime.

This will take you to the Unknown Sanctuary Domain puzzle, which we’ll describe in more detail below:

Caribert Puzzle: Unknown Sanctuary Seals

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Pick up the yellow seal in front of you (directly after the Slime-fight). You’ll eventually need it to access the area high up on your right, where the quest marker is. You can’t reach that place just yet. Go through the translucent purple wall. It’s on your left (see picture above). Pick up the second yellow seal. It’s right in front of you after passing through the purple wall. Use the square door mechanism on the left. Go back through the same purple wall. Take the path to the right, and go through the next purple wall. Be sure to open the Exquisite Chest before teleporting! Pick up the third yellow seal in front of you.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Glide down through the hole in the wall. It’s on the left (see picture). Go to the middle of the lower floor. Insert the yellow seals, open the floor, then glide down. Defeat the Abyss Herald Frost Fall boss. As his name suggests, he deals Cryo damage. Proceed through the stone doors until the next cutscene starts playing. This will automatically take you back to Caribert and complete this part of the Archon Quest.

Caribert Part Four: Portended Fate

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The final part of the Caribert Archon Quest takes you to the Unknown Sanctuary again:

Enter the cavern and follow the path through the Unknown Sanctuary Domain. Like before, you can change your team at the Door of Resurrection if you wish. Fight the Slimes. They’re all Electro, including the yellow one. Go through the stone doors. This will start the next dialogue scene and take you back to Caribert’s hut. Interact with the wooden box outside, then follow the path to the north. After speaking with the forest rangers, continue further north. Once you approach Caribert, the final cutscene starts. This will complete the quest.

And that completes the full Genshin Impact Caribert walkthrough! We’ll need a moment to recover from that…

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.