It's hard to believe that PixelJunk Monsters is nearly 20 years old, but to celebrate the remorseless march of time Q-Games has announced PixelJunk Monsters 3 at the Future Games Show. It's an all new entry in the cutesy tower defense game, set to ring in two decades of the series when it eventually releases.
To celebrate the return of this classic series, PixelJunk Monsters 3 is returning to its hand-drawn roots in gloriously colorful 4K, and with two player action either online or via couch co-op. So you can test your skills as a solo Tikiman, or collaborate with a friend to take on and defeat waves of monsters.
This is classic tower defense action, as you rush to build towers and defeat encroaching enemies, while collecting coins and rewards to help with the next wave. You've got to be quick as you run around to place your defenses, and manage the oncoming threat.
While PixelJunk Monsters 3 continues the classic tower defense genre, this all new instalment does add a few twists by bringing in some new roguelike systems. As you play you'll be able to unlock new things that add layers of strategic depth and replayability to your runs. And there are also new towers to use and new enemies to use them on. Not to mention memorable boss battles to test your skills on once you've mastered all the new stuff.
There's no release date yet for PixelJunk Monsters 3 yet, so follow the PixelJunk series on X and Facebook for updates when they happen.
If you're looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
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