Arrowhead CEO assures Helldivers 2 fans the online shooter will stay live "as long as people play" it: "If we can keep it going for 10 years we will"

As players continue delivering democratic justice in Helldivers 2 and news of the creative director taking a sabbatical makes rounds online, some fans look to the future and question how long the now-iconic online shooter will be supported - and according to Arrowhead Game Studios, they have nothing to worry about.

Speaking in the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, studio lead Shams Jorjani reveals as much when a fan asks when support for the game might come to an end. "As long as people play," writes the CEO, "pay, and we can build a business case around it, we'll support it to hell and back." It's reassuring news, to say the least, and it sounds like there could even be more Helldivers 2 to come for a decade or longer.

After all, as Jorjani himself puts it, "If we can keep it going for 10 years we will." I'd argue Arrowhead just might – especially considering the game's success as one of PlayStation's all-time bestsellers and its ongoing domination of player charts. Just look at its Steam stats , where Helldivers 2 sits cozy amid the other top 100 most-played games on PC still nearly a year now after its monumental 2024 launch.

Helldivers 2 also boasts plenty of awards. After taking home two trophies at The Game Awards 2024 and boasting three other wins during the Golden Joysticks earlier last year, too, it's safe to say the shooter has thus far proven its popularity – and then some.

As for creative director Johan Pilestedt's sabbatical, Jorjani doesn't seem to share concerns that it might affect Helldivers 2's development in any capacity.

"The lead for the game is Mikael Eriksson and has been for the last few years," explains the head. "Johan's role as a senior creative is to support all our projects. So he'll absolutely still be involved – in the same way he's been the past year – gives input on high-level plans and collaborates with designers on some stuff." As Jorjani states, "The vast majority of Helldivers is a team effort – it's not one Jesus figure."

He concludes that "Johan's superpower is developing concepts and games from the ground up." While Pilestedt "was instrumental in getting Helldivers to where it needed to be," there were "others" who ultimately "carried it across the finish line." There's no real way to tell what the future has in store for Arrowhead's game, however, but I'd wager 10 years doesn't sound too far out of the ballpark.

