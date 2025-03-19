Balatro's first big update is still on track for 2025, but it'll be "done when it's done, because it's got to be good before it's fast"

Back in August last year, we learned that Balatro would be getting its "first major gameplay update" in 2025. After seven months without meaningful news on that update, you might be growing worried about whether or not it's still on track for this year, but it seems plans have not yet changed.

"Next update: 2025," Wout van Halderen of Balatro publisher Playstack reconfirmed during a Q&A following his panel at the Game Developers Conference. "But it's going to be one of those things where it's done when it's done, because it's got to be good before it's fast."

Our only other meaningful, er, update on the Balatro update came courtesy of a Bloomberg interview with LocalThunk earlier this year, where he described it as a "1.1" patch that'd rework the Matador Joker and make some changes to the blue stake.

"I’m not going to get into exactly what’s going to be in it, because that also means I can’t pivot if something new doesn’t work," LocalThunk said at the time. "I think it’s healthier for the game that I keep my cards close to my chest, then give you the best version of whatever this new content update is."

LocalThunk recently gave the world a load of insight into Balatro's development with a lengthy blog post running down his experience creating the game. The dev opened up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health" as well as his reaction to the game's impressive review scores, saying "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing."

After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League."