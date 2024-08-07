Balatro is getting a "major gameplay update" next year with "new ideas and strategies" as the roguelike poker sensation sells 2 million copies

News
By
published

Balatro is somehow getting even better

Balatro
(Image credit: LocalThunk)

Balatro's solo developer has celebrated two million sales of their roguelike game by announcing three surprises, the first of which is a free "major gameplay update" coming next year.

Just revealed today, Balatro's debut update is being billed by solo developer LocalThunk as a "major gameplay update," which will "bring new ideas and strategies to the game." This is a token of thanks from LocalThunk to Balatro's players, as the excellent roguelike card-based game has smashed through two million sales since launch earlier this year.

"We have two more surprises this summer, keep an eye out for some more exciting news!" a follow-up tweet from Balatro's developer reads. Right now, there's no information whatsoever about these two other "surprises," so we don't even know if they're actual gameplay updates like the newly-announced patch, or something entirely different like merchandise.

Perhaps the new update coming in 2025 will inflict even more banana-based lore on Balatro. Bananas play a surprisingly big part in LocalThunk's game, and the solo developer threatened earlier this year to "bloat this game with even more banana lore." Balatro is so excellent that I'd genuinely take any excuse to play it some more, banana lore or not.

But one thing's clear: one of the new Balatro surprises won't be a casino or actual gambling game based on the roguelike indie, because Balatro's creator specifically forbids such a thing in their will. The solo developer is so against the concept that they've got a stipulation in their will that means it can't be sold or licensed to gambling companies whatsoever, which is music to my ears.

Take a look at our upcoming indie games guide for a look ahead at all the small-time titles launching this year while we wait for Balatro's new update.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.

See comments