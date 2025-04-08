Wildly successful Balatro publisher says more indie devs need funding "that isn't based on making a ridiculous amount of money back"

News
By published

Balatro recently crossed 5 million units sold

Balatro Joker card
(Image credit: Playstack)

Balatro publisher Playstack is undoubtedly thrilled with the success of the poker roguelike phenomenon, which recently zipped past five million units sold, and head of discovery Patrick Johnson has some advice for other publishers looking to support indie developers.

Inverse recently rounded up a group of winners from the Game Developers Conference and Independent Game Festival Awards and asked them what they think publishers could be doing to help the indie scene flourish. Johnson's answer was simple: give indie devs more money, and don't expect to make a fortune every time.

"More easily accessible funding, that isn't based on making a ridiculous amount of money back," he said. "Reasonable budget, but more access for the people who need those reasonable budgets."

Again, there's no doubt that Playstack is looking for its next Balatro, but there was never any guarantee, or even strong indication, that a poker roguelike hybrid was ever going to do the kind of numbers Balatro has. More to the point, Playstack has previously said the game was a "pain in the ass" to market, with communications director Wout van Halderen saying the publisher maintained its confidence in it because "we couldn't stop playing it internally."

Ideally, more publishers will see Balatro and other quirky indie hits as evidence of the value in investing in creativity instead of proven number-drivers, but considering that we live in one the most volatile times in game industry history largely because of corporate greed, I'll hold my breath for now.

When starting development on his hit roguelike, Balatro creator set out to recreate a made-up card game he played "thousands" of times with his friends.

See more Xbox Series X News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about roguelike
Hades 2

Hades 2 is coming to Switch 2 before any other console, and devs say "we know we can push some of the graphical features"
Taking a closer look at a photo in Blue Prince in a dark room, and using a magnifying glass to read some handwriting on it

This puzzle roguelike has become the best game of the year so far, beating Split Fiction, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World on screen

"This isn't Ubisoft": Former Nintendo PR managers say the company's mantra of "respect the value" is why Switch games "don't go on sale"
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World on screen
"This isn't Ubisoft": Former Nintendo PR managers say the company's mantra of "respect the value" is why Switch games "don't go on sale"
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Blizzard details full Diablo 4 roadmap for 2025 with teasers for seasons 9 and 10, reconfirms a new expansion for 2026, and hints at multiple "new IP collabs"
The infamous &quot;you&#039;re winner&quot; trophy from Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing
22 years ago, the worst game of all time launched to a Metacritic score of just 8, and now it's on Steam with 83% positive reviews from a whole new generation of garbage lovers
Lethal Company trailer
After 4 months without an update, Lethal Company is back in business after its creator was “inspired” by playing Steam competitor Repo
Screenshot from Truckful, showing a truck on a road at night, illuminated by a street light.
Palworld developer Pocketpair's publishing arm reveals its next game – a "gorgeous (and somewhat spooky?!)" truck adventure with a "small town mystery"
The White Lotus season 3
The White Lotus creator Mike White says a cut scene from season 3’s finale saw sparks fly between two characters who we never saw meet: "It had a little bit of a rom-com vibe"
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 fans can finally marry Astarion thanks to a new update for Baldur's Village, the Stardew Valley mod approved by Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke himself
Three Star Wars: Unlimited Booster Packs
Punch it Chewie, before someone else nabs these 24 Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Jump to Lightspeed Booster Packs for the price of 13
Images of the official SanDisk and Samsung microSD Express cards on an orange GamesRadar background.
Nintendo Switch 2 MicroSD Express Cards are already up for grabs
The man who brought Tetris to the world was "p***ed off" when Nintendo made Dr. Mario: "It's not as good"