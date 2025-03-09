Balatro creator initially considered a Steam release in part to help "get a game developer job somewhere," and after 5 million sales I'd say he found one
"All I knew about Steam is that there were about a million games on there and that very few could realistically make a living"
Localthunk became somewhat of a big name in the games industry in 2024 thanks to the release of Balatro; joining the ranks of Vampire Survivors dev Luca Galente in the category of ‘indie game developers whose games have ruined my life by being so moreish’. But as it turns out, fame and making a name for themselves in the game development scene wasn’t on the solo-devs mind when making Balatro.
Following the recent one-year anniversary of Balatro’s release, Localthunk released the Balatro timeline diary, chronicling their work on the game from its inception back in December 2021, to release in February 2024. This diary has a ton of interesting tidbits within, like how the developer was shocked at the game’s high review scores. However, that modesty is a common theme in the diary, as Localthunk’s ambitions with Balatro were nothing more than a playable job application.
Following a two-month break in development on Balatro, Localthunk was teeming with momentum and a renewed interest in working on the game, which resulted in the developer saying it was "the first time in my then 8 years of game development that I had even considered publicly releasing a game I had made." Later adding, "Normally they just end up going to a couple of friends, but honestly the main purpose of my games wasn’t for them to be consumed, but rather for them just to be made."
- From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
- Balatro's first few hours generated over $600,000, "far more money" than the roguelike's creator had ever made: "It is the most surreal day of my life"
However, even with the Steam release in the cards, Localthunk didn’t have any aspirations of Balatro going on to sell 5 million copies. In fact, it was mainly to help his future job prospects. "My partner was almost finished her PhD and the writing was on the wall that we may be moving out of province for good as she looked for a job. If this was the case, I would have to quit my job and look for work. I thought why not try and get a game developer job somewhere? To accomplish that, I thought having a Steam game in my portfolio would be a big benefit."
The developer later added, "I really didn’t have any commercial aspirations at this time. All I knew about Steam is that there were about a million games on there and that very few could realistically make a living, so I didn’t think it was possible to consider it." This was in May 2022, but as we know now, Balatro had enough lucky sevens in its deck to break through Steam’s endless barrage of horny shovelware and become the sensation it is now.
Balatro’s development wasn’t all plain sailing however, as the developer revealed that the stress of indie development took a toll on his health.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"