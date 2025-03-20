"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever

News
By Contributions from published

Publisher Playstack "knew it was so good because we couldn't stop playing it internally"

ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
(Image credit: LocalThunk)

Balatro was one of the big hits of 2024, but the roguelike deckbuilder was a "pain in the ass to market" at first before a demo caught fire and helped pave the way to its eventual success.

That comes from Playstack communications director Wout van Halderen, who has spoken at length during a GDC panel on marketing the quirky gem. Halderen begins by sharing that things were tricky initially as the team didn't have "fancy trailers" nor did it have "amazing" screenshots to wow an audience at first glance.

"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," he says. "We had a couple of other games out there that were also running their campaigns. They have slightly more impressive visuals, slightly higher-end trailers."

Thankfully, Playstack had been in this position before. The Case of the Golden Idol was another eventual success that, like Balatro, had challenges to navigate in that the puzzle game was hard to trailer for and didn't have screenshots that blew you away initially.

"It struggled to gain traction, because if anyone has played The Case of the Golden Idol, it has very static screens," van Halderen says. "It's a puzzle game, you have to put words in the right spot. It's also extremely hard to trailer and extremely hard to get people excited for with unconventional assets."

So what do you do? Van Halderen explains that The Case of the Golden Idol taught them that the way forward was word of mouth. Even if a game isn't necessarily the most entertaining for an influencer to stream to their audience, they're not worth cutting out as a simple endorsement on social media goes a long way.

And why stop there? Even beyond traditional influencers, a strong endorsement from anyone with a following can get the word out about the game you're marketing to genre fans and potentially the press, too – giving you something of a snowball effect. With all of that in mind, the team had a sense of deja vu when it came across Balatro.

"People were not going to get very excited about the screenshots, they were not going to get very excited about the trailers," he shares. "But we knew it was so good because we couldn't stop playing it internally."

Alongside pursuing the sort of word of mouth that van Halderen spoke of previously, the Playstack team decided a demo could do wonders for the roguelike deckbuilder. If the magic of a game is in the mechanics, then why not give players a swift route to going hands-on with the game before it releases?

One of Balatro's earlier demos put a limit of 50 rounds on the game before cutting someone off. It proved a success in drumming up some excitement and providing balancing feedback, but also more unconventional wins in that people figured out how to remove that 50-round limit. That's wonderful for getting the word out, but also "kind of scary."

"At the same time, when people go to the effort to crack your game and put it elsewhere because they like it so much, that was nice," he says. "But we wanted to bury that version of the demo and come back with a second demo later on."

Thankfully, the rest of the story is likely as you know it. An eventual launch went smoothly, and Balatro went on to clean up at various award shows while nailing down some neat collaborations with plenty of big hitters. It may have been a "pain" to get the word out at first, but once it got out there, it flew.

Balatro's first big update is still on track for 2025, but it'll be "done when it's done, because it's got to be good before it's fast."

See more PC Gaming News
Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Balatro
Balatro creator started "properly playing the game myself about a week before launch" and had "a pretty emotional moment" where he realized it's "actually fun"
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of card packs
Balatro creator initially considered a Steam release in part to help "get a game developer job somewhere," and after 5 million sales I'd say he found one
Challenging The Manacle in Balatro, which limits hand size by -1 and playing two Jacks
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
Balatro Joker art
Balatro creator was "shocked" at his poker roguelike's high review scores: "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing"
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
After winning big at The Game Awards and taking hours of our time in 2024, Balatro creator reveals their "most productive night" resulted in one of the game's most satisfying features
Latest in Roguelike Games
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever
Balatro Joker card
Balatro's first big update is still on track for 2025, but it'll be "done when it's done, because it's got to be good before it's fast"
Balatro Joker art
When starting development on his hit roguelike, Balatro creator set out to recreate a made-up card game he played "thousands" of times with his friends
Hades 2 screenshot showing poseidon
Hades 2's 1.0 release date is still a mystery, even to its devs: "Whenever that will be"
Wyrdsong
Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Latest in News
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever
Jack Quaid and Jensen Ackles in The Boys
Soldier Boy-centred The Boys prequel adds two stars in mystery roles for the upcoming superhero show
Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.
Jack Black almost played a talking pig instead of Steve in the Minecraft movie, until Mojang realized "very, very late" that the story "needed an expert and host"
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Batgirl movie
Unearthed Daredevil-like fight scene from DC's canceled Batgirl movie gives us a taste of what we could have had
Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects
More about roguelike
Balatro Joker card

Balatro's first big update is still on track for 2025, but it'll be "done when it's done, because it's got to be good before it's fast"
Balatro Joker art

When starting development on his hit roguelike, Balatro creator set out to recreate a made-up card game he played "thousands" of times with his friends

Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects
See more latest
Most Popular
Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects
Jack Quaid and Jensen Ackles in The Boys
Soldier Boy-centred The Boys prequel adds two stars in mystery roles for the upcoming superhero show
Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.
Jack Black almost played a talking pig instead of Steve in the Minecraft movie, until Mojang realized "very, very late" that the story "needed an expert and host"
Tales from The Loop illusrtations
Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Batgirl movie
Unearthed Daredevil-like fight scene from DC's canceled Batgirl movie gives us a taste of what we could have had
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in The Marvels
Samuel L. Jackson shares the best advice that Bruce Willis gave him after making bad movies, and it led him to Nick Fury
Daredevil: Born Again
Frank Castle and Matt Murdock's reunion in Daredevil: Born Again was originally meant to happen in a later episode
A brightened screenshot from Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes.
Hideo Kojima knows fans thought Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes was too short, as he thinks back to negative comments: "'Why would they sell a trial version even at a low price?'"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' "Canon Mode" gives you the official RPG experience – but it'll cost you almost every romance option