Assassin's Creed Shadows and Fallout among the latest games to succumb to Balatro as the hit poker roguelike adds Xbox Game Pass to its global dominance

It's a big day for Balatro, as developer LocalThunk has announced two big new crossovers and shadow-dropped the poker roguelike sensation on Xbox Game Pass.

LocalThunk has revealed Balatro's fourth Jimbo Pack, which is available now for free and includes crossover content themed around Assassin's Creed, Fallout, Dead by Daylight, Civilization 7, Critical Role, Bugsnax, Slay the Princess, and Rust.

These are the latest in a long run of Balatro crossovers, with some of the more prominent ones including The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Among Us, Stardew Valley, and Divinity.

Balatro Jimbo Pack 4 includes cards themed around fan-favorite characters including Assassin's Creed hero Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Fallout mascot Vault Boy, and, ahem, Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III from Critical Role. Notably, the crossover will also include characters from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, including the stealthier of the game's two protagonists, Fujibayashi Naoe. It's unclear from the trailer if Yasuke, the other playable character, is included in the DLC.

Going off the below trailer, at least two of the original trio of killers that released with Dead by Daylight back in 2016 will also get their own Balatro cards, which I'm sure they've been waiting all this time for. I also spotted the princess from Slay the Princess, Elizabert Megafig from Bugsnax, Hatshepsut and Charlemagne from Civ 7, and a generic survivor from Rust.

