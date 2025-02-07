"I still have a job to do": Balatro creator says selling 5 million copies hasn't really changed his lifestyle, and he's focused on updates instead of new games
LocalThunk is hard at work on Balatro update 1.1
Despite single-handedly making one of the most successful indie games of 2024 and selling more than five million copies, the creator of roguelike poker sensation Balatro hasn't let success change his lifestyle much.
Talking to Bloomberg, the solo developer who goes by LocalThunk revealed he's been able to quit his job in IT and buy a house with his partner thanks to the success of Balatro, but, otherwise LocalThunk's life has been relatively unaffected by his newfound wealth.
"It's been a lot of stress, but very fulfilling, being able to walk on something that I love all day, every day, as long as I want," LocalThunk said. "We'd been living below our means anyway when I had that IT job, so our lifestyle hasn't changed all that much. I travel a little more so I can visit friends. I'm just trying to be responsible right now with anything. I still have a job to do."
Without a day job keeping him preoccupied, LocalThunk is able to dedicate his work day to making updates for Balatro. In the same Bloomberg interview, he revealed he's working on Balatro update 1.1, which will add new Jokers and a revamp of the confusing Matador Joker. That, he hopes, will be out sometime this year.
As for what's next for LocalThunk post-Balatro, he's not quite there yet, telling Bloomberg he gets "obsessed with something for a long time." Although he admitted he's had ideas for other games, he said, every time his mind goes to new games, he thinks, "'you can't do that right now, you're in the middle of something else.'"
After an unbeatable year for Balatro, we asked a professional poker player to break down what makes the indie roguelike so good.
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
