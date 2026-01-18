Should Resident Evil 5 remake come next? I forced my coworker to play co-op with me to investigate

Could Resident Evil 5 be the next Resident Evil game after Resident Evil 9 (AKA Resident Evil Requiem)? It's certainly possible in the world of gaming where all numbers have lost their meaning and I get a headache if they ever get too large (the numbers, Mason). After all, Resident Evil 4 remake blew me away in 2023 almost as much as the original did in 2005 and while Resident Evil Requiem carries forward ideas from that refresh, there's every chance the 'remake branch' of the series will continue on.

The real question, though, isn't so much could Resident Evil 5 happen, as should it? Originally released in 2009, now worryingly close to two decades ago, gaming has moved on. To investigate, I enlisted the help of GamesRadar+ ally, TechRadar's Gaming Editor and my evil twin Dashiell Wood, and forced him to play the fifth entry with me in co-op, in order to see what a series with some of the best horror games ever made could bring to the multiplayer campaign table. We came out of the experience with different opinions on whether Resident Evil 5 remake should happen (even if one of us is clearly correct).

Better to move on?