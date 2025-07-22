Pokemon Legends Z-A is making amends for Scarlet and Violet's poor fashion game, though I can't say I'm not concerned about handing a Furfrou over to a Scyther for a trim

The Pokemon Company has shown off more of Pokemon Legends Z-A's customization features in a new stream, and dare I say, it's left a bigger impression on me than both Pikachu's best attempt at a DJ set and the long-awaited confirmation of a Mega Dragonite leak.

First, some background. I'm a real dress-up sicko – the true endgame is the fashion game, and all of that – and, while Pokemon did take the logical step by adding trainer customization years back, it's been a tad Onix-acceptable of late.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet let you change your hairstyle, but aside from that, you're largely stuck with various sets of school uniforms – though you can change the odd bit, like your shoes and socks.

Make the Most of Your Adventure in Pokémon Legends: Z-A! - YouTube Watch On

All of that is a downgrade from what's come before, so it's neato to see Pokemon Legends: Z-A bring some fashion back. As you can see in the video above, you can change your hairstyle and your outfit alongside the color of it all.

And that's not all! Why should your trainer enjoy all the fun? If you team up with a Furfrou, you can pay someone to get their Scyther to give them a trim to match your vibe. I can't say I'm not concerned about handing over a beloved pooch to a Pokemon with big ol' scythes for hands, but the results are undeniable. Just don't think about it too hard.

Elsewhere in today's Pokemon Presents stream, we found out that a Pokemon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle is coming October 16, and that a "forgotten, uninteresting character" from Pokemon X and Y has got a major glow-up in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Truly a range of revelations.

