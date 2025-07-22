A new Pokemon puzzle game got shadow launched during today's Presents stream, and it reminds me of all the iPhone games I used to play as a teenager

Remember those games that first came out on the iPhone, like Cut the Rope and Where's my Water? Well they're back! In Pokemon form. Pokemon Friends is a collection of minigames that's out now on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Announced during today's Pokemon Presents , it has loads of cute puzzles and honestly, the simplicity does make me yearn for the earlier days of smart technology when you could just play a game that had all of one mechanic on your phone for a bit without a million adverts popping up.

[UK] Pokémon Presents | 22.7.2025 - YouTube Watch On

There's one where you have to draw a line between all the lightbulbs so that Pikachu's jolt can light them up. Another sees you moving tiles for Squirtle so it can connect a waterway. There's also a game where you have to figure out which balloon isn't going to get popped by darts, and one where you guide a Sableye in a minecart across some tracks.

When you finish a puzzle, you get a collectible plushie in-game that you can use to decorate a room in it, too. It's like just the secret bases from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire – hopefully there won't be a strange online component.

It's clearly aimed at kids or people who just want to unwind and do a quick puzzle or two after a stressful day, and not the mature, hardcore experience Nuzlocke fans may have been hoping for.

It's out right now and costs just $9.99 – get it on Android, iOS, or Switch.

If you want something more focused on battling, we also learned more about Pokemon Champions .