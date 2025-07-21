Pokemon Presents is having its longest showcase in two years this week, so here's how to watch it

The Pokemon YouTube channel has revealed the runtime for this week's Pokemon Presents presentation, and its 24-minute runtime makes it the longest in two years.

Alongside the announcement that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be releasing in October , The Pokemon Company unconventionally announced a Pokemon Presents presentation months in advance. And here we are two months later, with the Pokemon Presents stream set to take place tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 22. As we approach the stream, the runtime of the event has been revealed, and it's a long one.

According to Serebii.net webmaster Joe Merrick, the Pokemon Korea YouTube channel has revealed that the presentation will last 24 minutes, with Merrick providing a runtime rundown of all of the previous presentations going back to June 2020 when it debuted. This 24-minute runtime makes this week's showcase the fourth-longest in history behind February 2023, August 2021, and August 2023, respectively.

How to watch the July Pokemon Presents

You can watch this week's Pokemon Presents stream through the Pokemon Company's YouTube channel on July 22 at 6am PDT, 9am EDT, 2pm BST, or 3pm CEST.

While the showcase will undoubtedly feature a look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A, I wouldn't exactly get my hopes up too much for there to be massive announcements because of this runtime. The longest presentation by almost 10 minutes was the August 23 showcase , but other than a deep dive into the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there really wasn't much to write home about on the mainline game front.

Pokemon Presents covers everything from the anime series, Pokemon Unite, card games, and the countless mobile games, so the lengthy presentation probably doesn't mean we'll get a Generation 10 announcement or classic games on NSO, but we can hope, right?

Pokemon Black and White fans are back with the remake hopium as Pokemon posts a teaser ahead of its upcoming Presents stream: "The room is completely black and white."