Everything announced at the Pokemon Presents August showcase

Earlier today, on August 8, we were treated to one of The Pokemon Company's regular Pokemon Presents presentations.

This time around, we got updates on things like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC, Detective Pikachu Returns , Pokemon Sleep, and more. If you missed out on today's showcase, here's everything announced during Pokemon Presents August 2023.

You can watch the entire showcase below or scroll down to get a breakdown of exactly what was featured during the presentation.

The Pokemon World Championships 2023 - Yokohama

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

First up we got a rundown of the upcoming Pokemon World Championships 2023, which is taking place in Yokohama, Japan on August 11 - 13. This year, competitors will be competing against each other in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as The Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Go , and Pokemon Unite. Perhaps the most exciting part of the event is the reveal of a brand new Pikachu plush that sees the little guy digging into a big bowl of ramen, which you can get a glimpse of above.

Pokemon: Path to the Peak - Animated short

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Next up, we were treated to a first look at an upcoming animated series that will focus on the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Pokemon: Path to the Peak is set to premiere at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 and will follow the story of Ava, a young girl who's moved to a new town and gets welcomed into her school's Pokemon club. As for when the rest of us will be able to watch it, episode 1 is set to premiere via YouTube on August 11.

Detective Pikachu Returns - New trailer

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Probbaly one of the biggest things to come out of this presentation is a brand new look at the upcoming Switch game Detective Pikachu Returns. In the trailer, we are reintroduced to the "tough-talking" Pikachu and his partner Tim Goodman as well as Tim's friends and family. This game already looks very promising and we don't have to wait that long to play it as Detective Pikachu Returns is set to release on October 6, 2023 - pre-orders are also now live.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series - "Coming soon"

It was a pretty vague reveal, but during today's Pokemon Presents livestream, we got to see some footage of the latest Pokemon Horizons animated series - the first season of the Pokemon anime to not feature Ash and Pikachu as the main protagonists. The footage ended with the words "coming soon" so we're going to go ahead and guess it means that the Horizons series will be released outside of Japan in the not too distant future.

Pokemon Go Fest + Scarlet and Violet Pokemon

(Image credit: Niantic / The Pokemon Company)

After this, we got the rundown on Pokemon Go Fest 2023, which is set to take place (and in some cases, already has happened) in London, Osaka, and New York in early-mid August. Perhaps most important about this segment of the presentation is the news that - as of September 2023 - Pokemon from the Paldea region, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxley, will start appearing in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Masters EX, and Pokemon Cafe Remix

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

As part of Pokemon Unite's 2nd-anniversary celebrations, The Pokemon Company plans to roll out a brand new type of battle called Panic Parade - which sees players protect Tinkaton from wild Pokemon, Mewtwo will also be joining the Pokemon MMO.

As for Pokemon Masters EX, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Nemona and Pawmot will be joining the game as well as Victor and Spectrier from August 16. Finally, Pokemon Cafe Remix will be getting the mimicry Pokemon, Tatsugiri who appear as three different types of sushi, not forgetting a 'summer fun' Jigglypuff and 'tropical' Vaporeon, plus Scarlet and Violet's starter Pokemon.

Pokemon Trading Card Game + Pokemon Stadium 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Two more classic Pokemon games are heading to Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Switch Online. Pokemon Trading Card Game from the Game Boy Color era as well as Pokemon Stadium 2 that originally released on Nintendo 64 should be available via the subscription service right now. If you're not yet signed up to Nintendo Switch Online , here's our guide to help you figure out if it's worth signing up for.

Pokemon Sleep - 'Good Sleep Day'

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Sleep may have only just released, but The Pokemon Company is wasting no time setting up the app's first in-game event. The upcoming event, titled 'Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day' hasn't quite got a date just yet but it's set to take palace on a full moon and cause Snorlax's Drowsy power to be stronger than usual. More details about this will soon be revealed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet web series - 'Pokemon: Paldean Winds'

Alongside the other Pokemon animated shows we've already mentioned, we're also getting an online original animated series set in Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region. The series will follow several academy students as they explore the region, meet new Pokemon, and work on their skills. There isn't a release date for this web series yet, we just know it's "coming soon" and will premiere via the official Pokemon YouTube channel when it does arrive.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 'Get Mew & Mewtwo' event

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A new event is heading to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and it features Mew and Mewtwo. During the event, players will be able to bring the Mythical Pokemon into their team by entering the password: 'GETY0URMEW' into the Mystery Gift menu - you can find out exactly how to do that with our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts and codes guide. Alongside this, Mewtwo will be appearing in an upcoming Tera Raid Battle event on September 1, 2023.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC - 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero'

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finally, we got some updates on the upcoming Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The two-part DLC will start rolling out on September 13 with 'Part 1: The Teal Mask' which takes place in the land of Kitakami. Here, players will meet two siblings and fellow students of the academy, Carmine and Kieran, as well as a new evolution of Applin called Dipplin. Not forgetting the Loyal Three Pokemon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

As for Part 2: The Indigo Disk, players will attend Blueberry Academy as an exchange student where they'll get to explore a range of biomes in the school's mostly underwater facility. Whilst attending Blueberry Academy, students will challenge others in the BB League and face off against their Elite Four. We don't yet have a release date for this half of the DLC but we know it'll release before the end of 2023.

That's it! You're now all caught up with the latest Pokemon Presents showcase.

Take a look at our upcoming Switch games list to find out what other exciting Nintendo releases are on the horizon.