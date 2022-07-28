Should you buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack?

While it doesn't quite hold up to its competitors in its features, Nintendo Switch Online is still a solid console add-on for just $19.99 / £17.99 a year. However, if you're looking to boost your experience with one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there, you may be wondering whether you should buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack.

While the basic subscription gives you access to online play, a range of NES and SNES titles, the ability to save your data in the cloud, and the odd free game, the Expansion pack goes a step further. The boosted membership includes games from N64 and Sega Genesis, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise package, and the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion.

It doesn't come quite as cheap though. You'll be paying $49.99 / £34.99 for the base membership and Expansion pack together - adding another $30 / £17 for an individual membership. A family membership includes up to eight accounts and will run you $79.99 / £59.99 for a full year.

Those costs are considerably higher than the base Nintendo Switch Online price, and they only make sense for certain players. That's why we're helping you decide whether you should buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack right here.

What's included in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?

As mentioned above, you're getting a lot of specific game content when you pick up a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. If you're not interested in the N64 or Sega Genesis libraries and don't play enough Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Splatoon, then such an upgrade isn't for you. However, not everyone is going to make the most of every feature here - in fact, the majority of subscribers will likely get their money's worth from just two or three. It's worth making a note of the specific game packs and retro titles you're keen to get your hands on when considering if you should buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass Virtual Consoles

N64

The N64 library may be the biggest Expansion Pass draw for many, with the long-awaited virtual console finally making its way to our hybrid devices. It's worth checking the current roster before you make your decision, though, just to make sure your favorites are covered. The N64 library currently includes: Banjo-Kazooie

Dr. Mario 64

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Kart 64

Mario Golf

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Pokemon Puzzle League

Pokemon Snap

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Win Back: Covert Operations

Yoshi's Story Things have been polished up here, with the ability to share your screen and jump online with up to four other players.

Sega Genesis

There's also a solid Sega Genesis library included in this subscription, with some excellent classics available to play through. Again, be sure to double-check that your backlog is listed here - games currently available include: Alien Soldier

Altered Beast

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Comix Zone

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Light Crusader

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

M.U.S.H.A

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Super Fantasy Zone

Sword of Vermillon

Target Earth

Thunder Force 2

ToeJam & Earl

Zero Wing

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass DLC

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

Nintendo has a whopping roster of 48 remastered courses heading to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe over the next year. Eight courses will be released in every wave, with waves rolling through until the end of 2023. A Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack gives you access to all of these DLC packs while your subscription is active. However, this shouldn't be the sole reason behind your purchase. The pass can also be picked up separately for $24.99 / £22.49, and you won't be tied to a subscription to have access. Considering you'd be paying $99.98 / £69.98 to see you through the full release window, we'd recommend grabbing the DLC separately if no other Expansion Pack features appeal to you.



(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

The Happy Home Paradise DLC is free with a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pass, giving you access to a new set of resort islands through Lottie's Paradise Planning team. You'll be helping all your favorite characters through their dream vacations here, designing lush resort islands and sharing your creations. The Happy Home Paradise DLC costs $24.99 / £22.49 when purchased separately. If you claim through the Online Expansion Pass, however, you'll only have access while your membership is active. If your main draw is Animal Crossing, then, we'd recommend flying solo for this one.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion

The Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion offers a full single-player campaign across 80 missions. That's a lot of content to work through, as you explore an underground test facility as Agent 8. As with Mario Kart and Animal Crossing expansions, anyone just interested in this DLC should pick it up separately. It costs $19.99 / £17.99 by itself, and you'll be able to play for as long as you wish.



Should you buy the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pass?

There's a lot on the table here, but with the DLC options available to purchase separately, we'd balance your decision to buy the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pass on the virtual console offerings. If you're keen to get to grips with those N64 or Sega Genesis titles, the pass is a no-brainer, and you'll be able to happily play through any of the applicable DLCs while still comfortable in the knowledge that you're getting your money's worth. We wouldn't recommend buying if you're just interested in one or two of the Mario Kart / Animal Crossing / Splatoon DLCs on offer at the moment. You'll get far better value by picking each pack up separately, and you won't be tied to your subscription with regards to how long you can play.

There is a caveat here, though. If you're excited to test out the Animal Crossing and Splatoon DLCs (and play through at least the first eight courses of the Mario Kart Booster Course Pass) you will save money by opting for a year's worth of play at $49.99 / £34.99. Picking each one up separately will set you back $69.97 / £62.97 - $20 / £28 more than the price of the full subscription - when you add up all the virtual consoles, online play, cloud saves et al. Just note that you won't be able to play the full set of Mario Kart 8 courses heading our way within this 12 month subscription time - releases are scheduled to run through until 2023.

If you've already got Nintendo Switch Online, it's easier to consider upgrading to an Expansion Pass. The $30 / £17 extra cost will easily cover you for two or more of those DLC packs and you won't find this virtual console content elsewhere on the system.

Buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass if you:

Want to play N64 or Sega Genesis titles

Want to play online

Would benefit from cloud saves

Fit all the above, and play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon

Don't mind only having DLC access while your subscription is live

Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass if you:

Want to play N64 or Sega Genesis titles

Want to play at least two of the DLCs

Don't mind only having DLC access while your subscription is live

How to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass

If you already have the base Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can upgrade to the Expansion Pass and claim the remaining days left of your membership as a discount. That means you can easily up your game without losing out on the subscription you've already paid for. This is applicable across both individual and family plans. To upgrade an individual Nintendo Switch Online subscription:

1: Head to the Nintendo Switch Online section of the eShop on your console - you can access this page either by heading directly into the eShop or via the Nintendo Switch Online menu icon on your device.

2: Select View / Change Membership - this is where you will see your current membership level and the amount you will have to pay to upgrade to an Expansion Pass

3: Select Proceed to Purchase - you'll be able to review your payment methods on the next screen and turn automatic renewal off as well.

