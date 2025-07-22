Pokemon Legends Z-A's Mega Dragonite leak finally confirmed, and it's either "so good" or the "worst design for a Mega Evolution Pokemon ever" depending on who you ask

The latest Pokemon Presents gave us a fresh look at Pokemon Legends Z-A, and detailed a few new features we can expect from the upcoming RPG. We already knew that Mega Evolutions would return, but now we've gotten our first look at a brand-new Mega form debuting in Z-A: Mega Dragonite.

"Mega Dragonite is a newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon with distinctive Dragonair-like features," as the devs explain in a press release, "including wings on its head and a pearl on its tail. Mega Dragonite can also fly faster and farther than ever before."

The design is quite an odd one, pulling in the pearl-like details and head wings from Dragonair, and it's proven to be a bit of a 'love it or hate it' thing. Genuinely, it seems like there's no in-between, with comments on the new appearance either praising it as the most adorable thing you've ever seen or condemning it as an absolute abomination.

MEGA DRAGONITE LOOKS SO GOOD IN POKEMON LEGENDS ZATHE DRAGONITENITE IS REAL pic.twitter.com/8703QWWbVAJuly 22, 2025

This truly is the worst design for a mega evolution Pokemon ever pic.twitter.com/WKWp3SRSGaJuly 22, 2025

Whichever way you land on Mega Dragonite, it's likely just the first of many new Mega Evolution reveals. A three-month-old thread on the PokeLeaks subreddit alleged that we'd be getting 27 new Mega Evolutions in Z-A, with Dragonite listed among them.

If you're conscious of spoilers, you might want to steer clear of that link, as it appears there's some fire behind that smoke. We'll know for sure when Legends Z-A launches on October 16 across Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Hopefully some of you will be nicer to the rest of the Mega 'Mons.

