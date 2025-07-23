All Pokemon Presents 2025 Codes for Pokemon Go, Scarlet and Violet, and Legends Z-A

There are plenty of Pokemon Presents 2025 codes to redeem, valid throughout the summer for games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and the upcoming Legends Z-A to popular mobile games like Pokemon Go and Unite. Some of these codes and rewards can be redeemed simply by logging in before the offer expires, but many you'll need to enter yourself.

Pokemon Presents 2025 was otherwise a little underwhelming, with a minor update on Pokemon Legends Z-A and the announcement of Pokemon Champions for 2026. But if you're just after the special codes, I've laid out all the Pokemon Presents codes below, including the rewards you get and when they expire.

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Go codes

July's Pokemon Presents stream announced Pokemon Go Fest 2025: Max Finale. It's quite a mouthful of a name for an event but it will see some mega Pokemon join the fray, including Eternatus! Max Finale runs from August 23 to 24, so it's a very short event but you can enter the following promo code to get prepared:

Enter "GOFESTMAX" on the Pokemon Go web store : This unlocks Timed Research based around Max Battles and your Buddy Pokemon. Complete all the tasks and you'll be able to choose a Gigantamax Pokemon to encounter out of Cinderace, Inteleon, or Rillaboom. The Timed Research and its rewards expire on August 24 , so make sure you complete and claim everything before then. The code expires on August 3 at midnight UTC

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Scarlet and Violet codes

Scarlet and Violet benefit from a fancy Switch 2 upgrade, and there are some new events going on, namely a new Tera Raid Battle event series running until mid-September. In terms of codes, you can enter the following to get Tracksuit clothes via Mystery Gift:

Enter "STRACKSU1T" while playing Pokemon Scarlet

Enter "VTRACKSU1T" while playing Pokemon Violet

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Legends Z-A codes

While this isn't a code to enter, there is an offer of in-game rewards if you pre-order Pokemon Legends Z-A for Switch 2:

Ralts holding a Gardevoirite Stone: Evolve Ralts into Gardevoir as early as possible and you can use the Mega Stone right away to get a Mega Gardevoir very early in your Pokemon training journey. You have until February 28, 2026, to redeem this in-game offer.

Evolve Ralts into Gardevoir as early as possible and you can use the Mega Stone right away to get a Mega Gardevoir very early in your Pokemon training journey. 100 Poke Balls: Pre-order or buy a digital version of Pokemon Legends Z-A before February 28, 2026, to get a code that, once redeemed, grants you 100 Poke Balls to use in the game. All codes expire on March 10, 2026.

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Masters EX codes

To celebrate Carmine and Sinistcha's appearance in Pokemon Masters EX from July 29 to September 6, you can claim 3,000 gems just by logging into the game. Obviously, you can claim these gems only one and you need to do so before August 22 at 12:59 UTC when this offer ends.

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Unite codes

There's a new gift code up ready for redemption in Pokemon Unite, celebrating the game's fourth birthday:

Enter gift code "UNITE0722": This unlocks a three-day limited license for Latios and platinum boost emblems for both Latios and Latias. The code expires on August 31 at 23:59 UTC

Pokemon Presents Pokemon Cafe Remix codes

A few Pokemon dressed in fancy outfits are coming to Pokemon Cafe Remix, but there are login rewards you can claim from 22 July to August 21:

Recruit summer fun Jigglypuff as a staff member

Daily 11x express delivery ticket

Sailing, pirate, and ocean adventure-themed café decorations will also be added to the game soon (no exact date just yet), but you should also look out for these Pokemon too:

Five-star seas captain Lapras: July 23 – August 21

Alolan Meoth: 23 July – August 1

Rowdy crew Totodile: August 1 – August 11

Cleaning crew Minccino: August 11 – August 21

There were no updates for Pokemon TCG Pocket in this July presentation, but our Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list and Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards list should give you vital information on what's current.

