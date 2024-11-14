Following millions of pre-registrations, cozy open-world game Infinity Nikki finally reveals its release date - and it's coming soon

Infinity Nikki, a mind-bogglingly beautiful open-world dress-up game headed by none other than former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, finally has a release date - and it's not too far off.

Following the debut of its new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 , Infinity Nikki stole the hearts of countless cozy gamers globally and managed to rack up over 12 million pre-registrations in just a few days. With the upcoming game standing as the follow-up to a successful series of mobile dress-up titles spanning over 12 years, this figure isn't all that surprising - and it's only continued to grow since then.

There wasn't any news regarding a potential launch window or release date until now, though, and it seems there's thankfully not long left to wait. As revealed by developer Infold Games in a recent post , Infinity Nikki is launching on December 5 this year. In celebration of their announcement, devs have also teamed up with musician Jessie J to create the game's latest trailer and are hosting a giveaway for followers.

Infinity Nikki Official Release Date Set for December 5!💫Check out the Official Release Date Announcement Trailer for Infinity Nikki!Stylists, are you ready to set foot in the enchanting Miraland?Soar through the sky, relish each thrilling step, and capture all these… pic.twitter.com/05CMzti0inNovember 14, 2024

It's certainly an exciting time to be a Love Nikki stan, and I personally can't wait to dive back into the new game after my time with it during my preview last month. Whether you're a girl who grew up on GirlsGoGames.com like me or are simply a fan of relaxing sims like Animal Crossing , it's difficult not to be bedazzled by Infinity Nikki's whimsical charm. Now if you'll excuse me, I have virtual outfits to plan for December 5.

