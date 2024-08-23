Cozy open-world game headed by Breath of the Wild dev already has over 12 million pre-registered players, and you'd better believe I'm one of them

Following the debut of its new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 , Infinity Nikki has stolen the hearts of many cozy gamers - over 12,000,000, to be precise.

Headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, Infinity Nikki is Infold Games' follow-up to a mind-bogglingly successful series of mobile dress-up games spanning over 12 years. I've spent enough time (and money) myself playing Love Nikki on my phone, so I'm stoked to see the game of my girly childhood dreams coming to fruition - as are millions of other prospective players, apparently.

As the devs reveal in a new announcement , over 12,060,000 glamorous fans have signed up via the Infinity Nikki website to register their interest - including me, of course. "Thank you to all the stylists for your support and enthusiasm," reads the devs' post. "There will be more surprises ahead - let's aim for the next goal together." That next goal is a whopping 20 million pre-registrations, after which we'll unlock an adorable red dress.

🎉Infinity Nikki Global Pre-Registrations Reached 12,060,000!👀Look, some airborne friends are carrying Nikki across the vast sky with their blessings.Thank you to all the stylists for your support and enthusiasm!There will be more surprises ahead—let's aim for the next goal… pic.twitter.com/3WbSTxCJNLAugust 22, 2024

I doubt it'll be long before the goal is reached, though - according to the website , an extra 300,000 fans or so have signed up since devs made their celebratory post after hitting over 12 million pre-registrations. It seems I'm not the only one with a GirlsGoGames-fueled interest in dress-up games , after all. Now if you'll excuse me, I've got virtual fashion shows to attend and some very much-needed makeovers to give.

