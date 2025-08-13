After smashing through Donkey Kong Bananza I've run out of things to play on my Nintendo Switch 2 – so here are 5 games that better get release dates at Gamescom 2025

I've been writing about Nintendo games for well over a decade at this point, so I know that it's a little bit silly to expect the platform holder to play by traditional video game industry rules. It's just as likely to shadow drop Metroid Prime 4: Beyond as it is to give it a six-month road to release campaign. Still, there's a little part of me that wonders whether we'll see Nintendo take Gamescom 2025 as an opportunity to sure-up its fall and autumn schedule – even the quickest of glances at our upcoming Switch 2 games list will show you that there's precious little on the horizon with a firm release date.

If you're anything like me and have already smashed through Donkey Kong Bananza, you're probably wondering what to play next. As much as I'm enjoying replaying some of the best GameCube games in bed, I would like something new to dive into. Thankfully, there's plenty of titles Nintendo could reveal – and some excellent slots in the Gamescom 2025 schedule where it could choose to do it too.

So keep on reading to find my Nintendo Switch 2 Gamescom 2025 wishlist, which tracks the five upcoming titles currently without release dates that I hope become new games for 2025 by the time the dust settles on Opening Night Live.

5. Splatoon Raiders

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Developer: In-house | Publisher: Nintendo

It's somehow been a decade since Nintendo introduced us to Splatoon, the raucous third-person shooter that pitted Inklings and Octolings against one another in messy, inky turf wars. With the third installment to the franchise having launched just three years ago, I had feared that we'd be waiting a long while for a new adventure that made full use of the more powerful Nintendo Switch 2. Thankfully, Nintendo has Splatoon Raiders on the horizon, a spin-off adventure that sends a new protagonist, The Mechanic, along with members of the Deep Cut crew to explore the Spirhalite Islands. There's a critical lack of info out there, but I'm hoping Gamescom brings both a release date and more gameplay – please, Ninty, let this be the Super Mario Sunshine spiritual successor we all deserve.

4. Witchbrook

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

Developer: In-house | Publisher: Chucklefish

We've been waiting for what feels like a lifetime to get our hands on Witchbrook, the witchy life-sim that was properly unveiled back in 2018. Chucklefish is best known as the publisher behind Stardew Valley, so naturally, there's a lot of interest swirling around this similarly delightful social-RPG. Witchbrook has itself a 'Winter 2025' release window, but I have faith that this will get narrowed by the time we're clear of Gamescom. It's going to be the perfect video game to get through those cold winter nights, mastering the magical arts by attending classes, completing assignments, and expanding your knowledge at Witchbrook College. There's four-player co-op support too, meaning that you'll be able to pick up plenty of extracurricular activities in the wider world of Mossport with your buddies.

3. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Developer: In-house | Publisher: Square Enix

While it's true that I've already had my fill of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, having played both the original game on PS4 and the Intergrade DLC on PS5, I am curious to see how this PlayStation system showcase handles on the Nintendo Switch 2. For as impressive as the updated versions of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are (not to mention launch-window platform exclusives like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World), we are still waiting to get a real sense of whether the Switch 2 will have stronger third-party support than its predecessor from the big AAA studios. In a sense, I think Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be an early test here – especially as Square Enix has already committed to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and FF7 Part Three landing in the future.

2. Hollow Knight Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Developer: In-house | Publisher: Team Cherry

If you're sensing a running theme of this Nintendo Switch 2 Gamescom wishlist, it should be that a lot of highly anticipated video games with exceptionally long (and mysterious) development periods are expected to land shortly on the platform. Hollow Knight Silksong is arguably the biggest of the lot, a sequel with so much buzz behind it that it's threatening to eclipse GTA 6 – I joke, but there's a part of me that wonders whether that's actually possible. Hollow Knight Silksong will have a brand new playable demo at the Nintendo's Gamescom booth, which makes it a near certainty that developer Team Cherry will finally give this metroidvania a 2025 release date. A new world to explore, a new character to master, and hundreds of new enemies to encounter – Silksong is actually almost here.

1. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Developer: Retro Studios | Publisher: Nintendo

Categorizing Metroid Prime as a first-person shooter always feels a little reductive… but I'm just going to go ahead and say it: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is my most anticipated FPS, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2. That's something I know with 100% certainty. Less clear is when this long-awaited adventure is actually coming out, although Nintendo has been consistent in its promise that it'll be in 2025. That leaves Gamescom as one of the last opportunities to date the return of Samus Aran – and still leave enough time to kick the pre-order and marketing gears into action before we reach the winter. I honestly cannot wait to see what secrets lay buried on the planet Viewros, and how a new set of psychic powers impact the traditional cycles of action and exploration. Bring it on, Nintendo.



