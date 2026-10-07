After accidentally killing players and deleting billions in gear, Old School RuneScape devs warn the MMO's community and take worlds offline to fix things

It has been zero days since an Old School RuneScape update gave players a heart attack. Following the rollout of a new training arena led by the NPC Pete Kayer, ironically meant to help players practice their PvP skills and survive, OSRS fans quickly noticed a bug that was interfering with the MMO's death mechanics and causing incredibly valuable gear to vanish.
"DIED WITHOUT DYING AND THEN DOUBLE DEATH," exclaimed understandably panicked Reddit user Rsnks earlier today. As they hastily explained, and as other players and Jagex developers corroborated, the problem was that the game would skip steps in the normal post-death item retrieval process and immediately delete those items instead.
Per the OSRS wiki, when you die outside of limited safe zones, your valuable items are stored in a grave marker for 15 minutes. If you don't reclaim those items within that time (for a fee), they're sent to Death's Office, where they can be collected for a larger fee at any time.
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However, some boss fights have their own death storage called item retrieval, which is typically accessed through NPCs or chests near the entrance to those fights. When you die to a boss that has this unique death storage, your valuables are placed there instead, and if you die an unsafe death before collecting those items, they're gone for good, which is an extraordinarily rare and punishing system for an MMO.
Somehow, wires got crossed today and players were being punished with two unsafe deaths after mistakenly respawning inside of some boss arenas and rapidly being killed twice. "I lost a ridiculous amount of gear," said Rsnks.
Jagex confirmed this issue earlier today, warning players to "avoid doing any PvM content for the time being" and promising to restore items to affected players. Game worlds were taken offline for repairs, impacted players were identified, and items were reissued. "It appears all items have been returned. Thank you so much!" reads the latest update from Rsnks, who was far from the only bugged player.
This whole mess reignited discussion around the steep punishment tied to the death mechanics of high-end PvM content, with many players growing tired of asking Jagex to do away with the storage system and instead shuffle everything into Death's Office for permanent retrieval.
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Countless Old School RuneScape players have undoubtedly quit the game, or at least had their experience worsened, after misunderstanding or forgetting these death mechanics and losing hard-won items. To make matters worse, the runback to some boss arenas can also easily kill you if you aren't careful. (Long ago, you lost almost everything almost instantly on death. It completely sucked and really should've been changed sooner.)
Jagex dev Kieren Charles waded into some of this chatter on Reddit. "We fully intend to get to this and are exploring it as the next direct focus for [the quality-of-life] team once the last few Gathering Efficiencies changes are out," he confirms. "It'd have been nice to have had this done before today... perfect highlight of why we should get this tidied up."
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