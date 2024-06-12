Madden 25 preorders are now live - here’s where to buy 2024’s installment (with discounts)

Madden 25 preorders are appearing in the wild, with a physical Standard edition priced at $69.99 / £69.99 and a digital Deluxe edition coming in at $99.99 / £99.99. There are plenty of preorder bonuses to take advantage of here, so if you’re after that sweet XP boost it’s time to get your name on the list.

In the US, I’d be heading to Best Buy for the standard edition. You’ll find the same $69.99 price here as you would elsewhere, but the retailer is also throwing in a free $10 gift card. That’s the best value on the web right now, with release day pickup also included as a delivery option. If it’s speedy shipping you’re after, Amazon’s your best bet.

Over in the UK, The Game Collection has the lowest price right now. Madden 25 preorders are going for £59.95 (usually £69.99) over there, with free UK delivery included. That’s a solid deal - we usually see retailers dropping the price of the actual preorder only to inflate it back up again with high shipping fees. However, there’s no mention of how quickly The Game Collection will get your game to you. If it’s speed you’re after, we’d stick with Amazon instead.

The Deluxe Edition is currently available to preorder directly from EA . Both the US and UK can grab the full package for PS5, Xbox, or PC (Steam / Epic) or double down and add a copy of EA Sports College Football for a discounted $139.99 / £139.99 rate.

Madden 25 preorders in the US

Madden 25 (PS5 / Xbox) | $10 gift card | $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Best Buy is throwing in a free $10 gift card with its Madden 25 preorders this week. If you’re planning on buying more from this retailer in the near future, that’s a neat saving. Best Buy also has the option to pick up from your local store on release day, though delivery is only guaranteed for ‘shipping’ for release day. That means actual delivery could be later than August 16.



Madden 25 (PS5 / Xbox) | $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon is generally the speediest shipper of the bunch, so if you want the best crack at release day delivery this is where I’d head. Speedy shipping is also free if you happen to be a Prime member.



Madden 25 (PS5 / Xbox) | $69.99 at Walmart

You can also preorder Madden 25 via Walmart, though shipping is currently set by region and I’m seeing delivery dates as late as August 23 on the site at the moment.



Madden 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 / Xbox / PC) | $99.99 at EA

EA is a PC player’s first port of call for Madden 25; you can preorder the Deluxe Edition by itself or bundled with College Football 25 (consoles only) for the full MVP package. The additional extras in here bump the price up to $99.99 but a digital delivery means same-day play at launch.

Madden 25 preorders in the UK

Madden 25 (PS5 / Xbox) | £69.99 £59.95 at The Game Collection

Save £10 - Going for the lowest price possible? The best discount I’ve seen on Madden 25 preorders in the UK sits at The Game Collection. They have the next title down to £59.95 right now, with a preorder price promise attached. You’re also getting free UK delivery here.



Madden 25 (PS5 / Xbox) | £69.99 at Amazon

If you’d rather have release day delivery over a discount, I’d recommend Amazon. Delivery dates are currently set for launch day on this particular preorder if you’re a Prime member.



Madden 25 (PS5 / Xbox) | £69.99 at Very

Very is also claiming that its Madden 25 preorders will arrive ready for delivery on August 16, so if you’re not a Prime member this is your next port of call.



Madden 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 / Xbox / PC) | £99.99 at EA

UK players can also preorder the Deluxe Edition via EA across consoles and PC, or double down and grab the College Football 25 bundle for £139.99 (though this part of the bundle will only work with consoles). That nets you all the digital bonuses with early access thrown in.



Madden 25 preorder bonuses explained

(Image credit: EA)

So what do you get for parting with your cash ahead of time? You’ll find included bonuses for both the Madden 25 Standard and Deluxe edition preorders just below.

Standard Edition

Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item

Choice of two Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear

Legendary XP Boost

Deluxe Edition

Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item

Choice of two Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear

Legendary XP Boost

3 days early access

Early access Ultimate Team Challenges

4,600 Madden points

AKA Player Item

What is the Madden 25 release date? Madden 25 will launch across PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC on August 16 2024, though Deluxe Edition preorders include early access from August 13. This is a worldwide launch, so all regions will have access at the same time.

What is the Madden 25 price? Madden 25 costs $69.99 / £69.99 for the Standard Edition, $99.99 / £99.99 for Deluxe Edition, and $139.99 / £139.99 for the Deluxe College Football 25 bundle.

What’s new in Madden 25? Madden 25’s biggest new feature is an overhauled physics system for better animations, new Franchise Mode features, and updated commentaries.

