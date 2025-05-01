"Nothing has changed" with the new game from Nier Automata leads that might be Nier 3, producer says, and it might even be announced in 2027 if they're still "alive by then"

Nier Automata's creative leads have again teased that they're working on another maybe-Nier-related project together, and they hope it'll see the light of day in 2027 if they're all still "alive by then."

The Nier series just celebrated its 15th anniversary milestone with a live event featuring music from the games and a roundtable talk between eccentric director Yoko Taro, series producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe, and designer Takahisa Taura, who recently left Platinum Games to open his own studio after directing Astral Chain.

In roundtable quotes translated by Genki, Saito apparently called attention to the fact that 2027 will be Nier Automata's 10th anniversary, and he's hoping that "myself, Yoko-san and Okabe-san will still be alive by then so that we are able to share something about Nier."

Famitsu then reminded Saito of comments he made last year about the team working on something that "might be Nier" or "might not be Nier," as he jokingly poured fuel on the Nier 3 fires. When asked about whether the project was still on track, the series producer simply said that "nothing has changed."

Hopes for Nier 3 - or whatever a follow-up ends up being called - have been high since, well, pretty much the moment everyone realized just how good Nier Automata was.

Heck, even Yoko Taro joined the chorus and called for a sequel by dunking on his own publisher. The sleeper hit has now sold more than 9 million copies since 2017, and its poster girl 2B is still leading Square Enix's merch sales all these years later.

