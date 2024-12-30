Dystopian smash-hit Nier: Automata reaches 9 million copies sold

As we approach the eighth anniversary of Nier: Automata's release, Yoko Taro's enigmatic action RPG continues to be a commercial hit for developer Platinum Games, as the title breaches the 9 million sales mark.

A recent post from the official Nier Twitter account announced the news with an image of characters 2B and 9S featuring the words "Over 9 Million Global Shipments & Download Sales, alongside an accompanying message directed towards the game's fans: "This isn't possible without you." The game's tremendous success makes it one of, if not the most successful title from developer Platinum Games.

This isn't possible without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXQh3TLNk7December 27, 2024

Despite the game's resounding critical and commercial success, a sequel is yet to be confirmed, with a mobile spin-off and a remaster of the first Nier game being the only titles released since Automata. Nevertheless, there are several clues pointing towards a sequel still being on the cards, with series director Yoko Taro seemingly teasing a third mainline Nier title in early 2024.

Fans became even more excited about the prospect of a new title later on in the year when series producer Yosuke Saito discussed working with Taro and Nier composer Keiichi Okabe on a project that "might be Nier" but "might not be Nier," in a typically cryptic fashion.

It would certainly be a good time for a new game in the Nier series. Continued good sales of Automata and the success of 2024's Nier-inspired Stellar Blade indicate a continued appetite for games in the Nier vein, while developer Platinum Games' last major title was 2022's Bayonetta 3.

Unfortunately, while the prospect of an eventual sequel seems good, until we hear confirmation from Yoko Taro, developer Platinum Games, or publisher Square Enix, then it looks like rumors and speculation are about the best we're going to get.

