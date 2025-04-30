Nier director Yoko Taro believes AI is coming for creators next, but also says his predictions are never correct, so don't worry about it
"People who want to create games will do so even if they can’t make a living out of it"
Nier director Yoko Taro recently said that he believes AI will one day put game devs out of a job and have them "treated like bards," and now he says he reckons all creators will also be unable to make a proper living.
In a recent tweet (translated by Automaton), Taro writes, "Using AI, regular people will become creators. You won't be able to make a living as a creator anymore. However, people who want to create games will do so even if they can’t make a living out of it."
It's a sad prediction, but also a bittersweet testament to what drives artists: the art they create, not just the money it can generate them. Obviously, it would be great if artists could be paid properly, that way they can keep making art for us to enjoy, but as we've seen throughout history, they'll create no matter what.
ＡＩ予想。補足すると、・ＡＩで一般の人が全員クリエイターになる。・クリエイターでは食えなくなる。・でも作りたい人は食えなくても作る。という感じなんだけど、僕の未来予想はほとんど外れるので気にしないでいいです。 https://t.co/Ty6RgAk0ixApril 30, 2025
Fortunately, Taro also jokes that "my predictions about the future are almost always wrong so don't worry about it." AI is still nowhere near the level necessary to make a game or video to the standards we're used to, so it's unlikely devs and creators will be out of a job any time soon.
Taro did predict that CG motion would be one of the first things AI could automate, and that still hasn't truly happened yet.
One reply to Taro reads "you should make a game where humans go extinct and robots roam the land I think," referencing his Nier: Automata game all about robots and androids.
If you want a look at the future, check out the best sci-fi games you can play right now.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.