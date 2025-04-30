Nier director Yoko Taro believes AI is coming for creators next, but also says his predictions are never correct, so don't worry about it

Nier director Yoko Taro recently said that he believes AI will one day put game devs out of a job and have them " treated like bards ," and now he says he reckons all creators will also be unable to make a proper living.

In a recent tweet (translated by Automaton ), Taro writes, "Using AI, regular people will become creators. You won't be able to make a living as a creator anymore. However, people who want to create games will do so even if they can’t make a living out of it."

It's a sad prediction, but also a bittersweet testament to what drives artists: the art they create, not just the money it can generate them. Obviously, it would be great if artists could be paid properly, that way they can keep making art for us to enjoy, but as we've seen throughout history, they'll create no matter what.

Fortunately, Taro also jokes that "my predictions about the future are almost always wrong so don't worry about it." AI is still nowhere near the level necessary to make a game or video to the standards we're used to, so it's unlikely devs and creators will be out of a job any time soon.

Taro did predict that CG motion would be one of the first things AI could automate, and that still hasn't truly happened yet.

One reply to Taro reads "you should make a game where humans go extinct and robots roam the land I think," referencing his Nier: Automata game all about robots and androids.

