The Indy DLC wine puzzle, A Tale of Wine Making, appears in the Indiana Jones Order Of Giants expansion and seems specifically designed to catch you out. You need to place a series of tiles you can find in the room in order to explain the process of wine making, but the order itself is somewhat hidden. While it looks like you should just place the tiles left to right, as logic would suggest, you'll soon realise that doesn't' work. If that's the case then here's the real, not so obvious, solution.

Indy DLC wine puzzle solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The correct solution for the Indiana Jones wine puzzle is shown above. If it looks like it's out of order from what you've been trying (probably a left to right pattern) it's because the order is actually decided by the vines looping around the spaces for the tiles.

The tiles you have are named and tell the story in this order:

Plant (an empty vine) Grow (a vine with grapes on) Harvest (a man taking the grapes) Process (the grapes being trodden on) Ferment (A man with amphoras) (Fixed tile you can't move)

However, you can't just place them in the actual order of the process of wine making. If you look at the vines as they come out of the ground, you'll see they don't reach the tile slots from from left to right in order. Instead, counting the vine out from where they grow gives you this order:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

As you can see here the first vine goes to the first and third spot, the second goes to the second and fifth spot, and the third goes to the forth and six spot (the tile you can't move). If you place the tile 'in order' using that counting method you'll complete the puzzle and get the reward: a Mithraic artefact for your collection.

I think we can all agree that this doesn't really make that much sense, and seems to have been designed purely to be a pain. Compared to things like the Indy DLC Mediterranean map mural puzzle which is a little unclear, or the complicated but logical Serpent water puzzle in the Indiana Jones DLC, this seems almost deliberately obfuscated. But it's done now so let it go and carry on to the next, less irritating puzzle.

