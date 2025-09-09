The Indiana Jones shrine maze is an Order of Giants puzzle that has you directing a flaming ball around a maze to hit four statues in order. It's a testing challenge though, as the maze is littered with holes and you only have a few spare track parts to fill them in, leaving you running around trying to grab pieces and move them about to keep things going. If you need help then I've been through it (many, many times) and have a full solution here.

How to solve the Indy DLC shrine maze

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You won't be able to do anything with the Indiana Jones DLC Shrine maze until you check out the two higher levels either side of the main area. Here you'll find four numbered paintings of gladiators with animals on their shields you can photograph. You'll need to direct the ball around the maze to hit the four gladiator statues in the order listed by these numbers:

Lion Boar Tiger Bear

Underneath the Bear gladiator you'll also find part of a sword you can insert into the hand of the large central statue. This will create a lever you can whip yank to dispense a flaming ball, which will begin to roll around the track until it falls into a hole which will reset everything.

Now the fun starts. And by fun I mean a desperately infuriating attempt to manhandle three track parts around the maze, while trying to learn and memorise where to place them next so that the ball passes through each of the four statues.

Crucially, to solve the Indy DLC Shrine maze you must remember to make the ball pass through each of the gladiator statues in the order they're numbered on the paintings, which looks like this:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Note the statue at the back of the chamber that's not attached to the maze, to help you orientate yourself to the solution above.

There's no easy way to solve the Order Of Giants Shrine maze. Just have your pieces ready - two curved and one straight part of the track - and look ahead to see what you need as you place things, while simultaneously keeping track of where you left things as you move forwards so you don't lose them when things get frantic.

While it will take you a few goes, I can say from the trial and error it took me to finally crack it, the route through each gladiator in order has enough long sections, and uses the pieces in an order, that actually gives you a little more time to breathe.

The route in my solution is obviously the most direct, but you could take the ball all around the houses for as long as you want, you just have to hit the statues in the order given. So if you make a mistake that isn't hitting the wrong statue you could try to style it out, although a reset would probably be quicker.

Once you've hit all four statues in the right order, the statue at the back will lower and its hand will open to give you one of the missing cylinder pieces, completing the puzzle.

