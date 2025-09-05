How to solve the Mediterranean map mural puzzle in the Indy DLC

You'll have to investigate a Mediterranean map mural in The Order Of Giants Indiana Jones DLC, detailing holy expeditions, the City of Antioch and some indentations, that will require photography and a secret compartment to solve. That last part especially is quite unclear, and if you miss it you could be left hanging with no idea what to do next.

While it stumped me for a moment or two I did eventually solve the Mediterranean map mural puzzle in the Indy DLC, so here's what to do.

Indiana Jones Mediterranean map puzzle solution

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll find this challenge almost as soon as you start the Order of Giants. To begin solving the Mediterranean map puzzle solution in the Indiana Jones DLC you'll first need to take a picture of the map overall. The angle shown above is the best place for the shot so get the desk between you and the wall to get the picture.

After that you'll need a picture of the inscription, which will detail the Holy Expeditions. Again, if you're having trouble finding the shot, try to copy the angle I've shown you here:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Finally, you'll want to take a photo of the City of Antioch which will make Indy comment on the indentations you can see all over the map marking various cities. Use the Angle I've shown you here to get the picture:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Now, the next bit might catch a few people out because I didn't see a clear clue, but to progress this map puzzle you need to go right up to the inscription until Indy comments on it. That will make a prompt appear so you can then bang on it and reveal a secret compartment.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Inside you'll find two small figurines, a giant and a pope. From the clues you've picked these figurines need to be placed at the following indentations:

The Giant - Antiochenum

The Pope - Santa Sedes

That's these two positions on the map:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Place them both in their correct positions and a secret door will open up, letting you into the Pope's secret chambers to continue investigating the mystery.

As for why it's those positions? The giant in Antiochenum is easy enough because it's mentioned directly while you're looking at the map. The Pope in Santa Sedes is a little harder as, while there is mention of The Holy See as you investigate, I didn't see any mention of that being 'Santa Sedes' in Italian. That is the answer though, and with both figures in their respective slots the way opens and you can move on. However, before you do so make sure to check upstairs to find the code for a Collegial Mystery safe in the Indy DLC you can open.

