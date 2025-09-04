If you're wondering how to start the Indiana Jones DLC Order of Giants in the Great Circle then don't panic. If, like me, you haven't played the game for a while it takes a second or two to work out how to begin the new content, because you can't just chose it as an option - you need to go into the game and trigger some new fieldwork to get going.

Where to begin the Order of Giants

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To begin the Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants you can't just select the option from the menu. There is a menu option but when you select it it tells you that you need to begin some fieldwork called A Mystery Begins by visiting Father Ricci near the Vatican Fountain of Confession. I haven't played the game for months so it took me a moment to work out what any of that meant so here's what you need to do.

To actually start the Indiana Jones DLC you need to begin playing the game where you left off before, and use the Travels option in your journal to revisit the Vatican. From there you can then choose the 'A Mystery Begins' fieldwork which will mark this area on your map:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Head to that location and you'll find a priest arguing with a parrot. You'll need to equip your clerical suit to speak to him but doing so will start the Order of Giants DLC in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. That will see you following his parrot to break into an office and locate a key under a note by a window. From there you can zipline from the window where you found the key, and start the adventure properly.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.