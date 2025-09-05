How to find the safe code for A Collegial Mystery in the Indy DLC

The first Indy DLC safe appears once you sneak into the Casina. You'll find it upstairs with letters detailing apostles, beasts and cherubs - an obvious code to the combination. The answer involves three pictures but one of them isn't very clear and another is sneaky, for reasons I'll go in to now for The Order of Giants.

What's the safe code for A Collegial Mystery in the Indiana Jones DLC

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The code for the safe is 1222 for A Collegial Mystery in the Indy DLC.

If you want to know why that's the combination - and probably why the numbers you have aren't working, here's what's going on.

You'll start A Collegial Mystery when you explore upstairs in the Casina and find some letters between Federico and Alessandro about a secret document. Federico's letter is on a desk to the left as you enter the large room, while Alessandro's is on the floor to the left of the rows of chairs under the picture of Jesus and the apostles. This is the letter with the clue to the safe you can find by the right hand door as you came in.

Alessandro's letter holds the clue for getting the safe open in The Order of Giants, as it lists the following clues:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Consider the number of the Apostles present when our lord washed their feet Reflect upon the multitude of cherubin bearing witness to the Nativity of our saviour Carefully count the beasts present in celebration as the prodigal son returns.

These clues relate to the three pictures you can find upstairs. The Apostles are over the two rows of chairs where you found Alessandro's note, while the cherubs and beasts are in the smaller room you come through to find the safe.

Each of these pictures have a bit of a trick to catch you out if you're not careful so here's what to look for:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are 13 people in the picture of the Apostles but you'll want to ignore Jesus, giving you 12.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Bethesda)

For the beasts, the dog is obvious but there's a cow just peeking in from the left, giving you 2

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Cherubs are just a smudgy mess but if you count the legs and divide by 2 you get 2.

That gives you the combination 1222 to open the safe and solve the Collegial Mystery in the Indiana Jones DLC, The Order of Giants. Inside you'll find a note from Alessandro, an assessment of Rici, the priest you met to start the Indy DLC in the first place, and an adventure book that will give you more melee damage when you eat bread.

If you're still here at this point then you'll need the Indy DLC Mediterranean map mural puzzle solution to move on.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.