If you need a break from Pokopia, Woot's Summer of Gaming Switch game deals could hold your next big obsession

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Take a break from breaking blocks with another Ninty gaming obsession

Image of a bunch of Switch 2 and Switch games on a light green GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale has arrived at the perfect moment. I'm now over 100 hours deep in Pokemon Pokpia's new DLC, and I need a bit of a cheap Switch game palette cleanser. There's nothing wrong with the adorable Pokemon game, I've just already completed the story, and I think my eyes need a rest from witnessing my break thousands upon thousands of blocks under the sea.

If you're in a similar boat, Woot has discounted a range of Switch 2 and older Switch titles that you can play instead. Starting with Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is available for just $39.99 if you don't mind a refurbished copy. In fact, make that $31.99, as you can get an additional 20% off by using 'GAMER20' at checkout. That goes for all the Ninty games part of the Summer of Gaming sale, which means you can also pick up the upgraded Switch 2 Editions of Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild for $47.99 each - that's a whole lotta Zelda.

I've gathered my top picks from Woot's summer savings down below, and have marked each accounting for their additional 20% off so you don't have to. If there's any Switch games missing from your collection, this is a great opportunity to pick them up too. Honestly, I don't see the likes of Mario and Luigi's Brothership being available for as little as $19.99 again any time soon.

When does the Woot Summer of Gaming Sale end?

Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale ends on August 24 at 11:59 PM CT. However, as of writing these words, you have 15 years to use the retailer's coupon at checkout for an additional 20% off.

What's your personal favorite deal from Woot's Summer of Gaming sale?

If I had to pick one single saving from the Switch 2 and Switch games discounted at Woot today, it'd be Super Mario Party Jamboree. I already own the game, and it's Switch 2 Edition upgrade, and I adore the modern Mario Party outing. Each board has its own unique style of play, from driving our F1 cars to gathering stamps in a mall that make it more excited that past games in the series, and it's remained a family get-together must-play.

Even better for you, grabbing the Switch copy for $37.59 today means you can save even more, as picking up the Switch 2 Edition upgrade via the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 (Nintendo) will cost you $57.58 collectively, which is cheaper than the physical Switch 2 version with its $79 MSRP.

Already got plenty to play? Why not check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and pick up one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases or the best Nintendo Switch headsets.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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