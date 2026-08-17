If you need a break from Pokopia, Woot's Summer of Gaming Switch game deals could hold your next big obsession

Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale has arrived at the perfect moment. I'm now over 100 hours deep in Pokemon Pokpia's new DLC, and I need a bit of a cheap Switch game palette cleanser. There's nothing wrong with the adorable Pokemon game, I've just already completed the story, and I think my eyes need a rest from witnessing my break thousands upon thousands of blocks under the sea.

If you're in a similar boat, Woot has discounted a range of Switch 2 and older Switch titles that you can play instead. Starting with Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is available for just $39.99 if you don't mind a refurbished copy. In fact, make that $31.99, as you can get an additional 20% off by using 'GAMER20' at checkout. That goes for all the Ninty games part of the Summer of Gaming sale, which means you can also pick up the upgraded Switch 2 Editions of Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild for $47.99 each - that's a whole lotta Zelda.

I've gathered my top picks from Woot's summer savings down below, and have marked each accounting for their additional 20% off so you don't have to. If there's any Switch games missing from your collection, this is a great opportunity to pick them up too. Honestly, I don't see the likes of Mario and Luigi's Brothership being available for as little as $19.99 again any time soon.

When does the Woot Summer of Gaming Sale end? Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale ends on August 24 at 11:59 PM CT. However, as of writing these words, you have 15 years to use the retailer's coupon at checkout for an additional 20% off.

What's your personal favorite deal from Woot's Summer of Gaming sale? If I had to pick one single saving from the Switch 2 and Switch games discounted at Woot today, it'd be Super Mario Party Jamboree. I already own the game, and it's Switch 2 Edition upgrade, and I adore the modern Mario Party outing. Each board has its own unique style of play, from driving our F1 cars to gathering stamps in a mall that make it more excited that past games in the series, and it's remained a family get-together must-play.



Even better for you, grabbing the Switch copy for $37.59 today means you can save even more, as picking up the Switch 2 Edition upgrade via the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 (Nintendo) will cost you $57.58 collectively, which is cheaper than the physical Switch 2 version with its $79 MSRP.

Already got plenty to play? Why not check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and pick up one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases or the best Nintendo Switch headsets.