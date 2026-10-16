Sniper Arena codes (October 2026) for weapons and skins

Sniper Arena codes give you a chance at rolling for some rare weapons in this Counter Strike-style game. For each weapon that you roll, you'll be able to view stats including how many exist in the game and how many you own, thus confirming your percentage ownership overall.
This might not matter on some of the more common guns, but since you can trade and sell weapons in the Roblox FPS, rarer gear is worth getting your hands on, so you'll want to unlock as many crates as possible to be in with a chance of rolling something good. With that in mind, redeem the latest Sniper Arena codes to boost your arsenal.
For more general rewards that can be used across all Roblox experiences, we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Sniper Arena codes
These are the Sniper Arena codes you can redeem right now:
FREECASE - 1x Release Case
Usually, Sniper Arena codes award players with various cases, and sometimes you might get a random knife, glove, or other item. Almost every time, though, your actual reward will be random, so you'd better hope your luck is in when you redeem these promos.
To redeem Sniper Arena codes, from the lobby, click on the Settings cog button in the top left-hand corner. Next, you'll see a large yellow Redeem Code button. Hit this, then enter a code from above into the redemption box. Finally, click Redeem to claim your rewards.
Sniper Arena codes are not case-sensitive, so you only need to concentrate on getting the spelling correct, but you can always just copy and paste from above to make sure you get it right.
Expired Sniper Arena codes
FREELIKE5 - 1x Mystic Knife
FREELIKE4
FREELIKE3
FREELIKE2
FREELIKE1
Plenty of Sniper Arena codes have already expired, so you should redeem any valid codes as soon as you see them to avoid missing out on rewards. I'll move any invalid promos down here as soon as they expire so you aren't disappointed.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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