Invincible VS reveals a brutal new trailer focused on Battle Beast

In a wide-ranging panel at this year's San Diego Comic Con, Invincible and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman revealed that another of his most popular characters, Battle Beast, will be added to Quarter Up's forthcoming Invincible VS game.

Kirkman showcased a new trailer for the game, which demonstrated Battle Beast's strength in the 3v3 tag fighter before confirming that he is a fan of the game, stating, "I have played it. I play it as often as I can. It is so much fun, and it just keeps getting better, because they're still building it and they're adding different stuff."

Battle Beast Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS - YouTube Watch On

After airing the trailer, which you can see for yourself above, Kirkman urged fans to support the upcoming game by adding it to their wish lists. "Go on Steam, go on PlayStation, go on Xbox and wish list this game... if you were intending on buying this game, having the indication that we have the people interested in this game really helps us as we are ramping up for this massive launch," he stated.

Battle Beast – also known as the "scourge of twin galaxies" – first appeared in 2004's Invincible #19, when he was recruited by Machine Head to kill Invincible. The character has since gone on to appear in his own comic, written by Kirkman and illustrated by artist Ryan Ottley.

Elsewhere in the panel, Kirkman revealed the identity of the character that Matthew Rhys will be voicing in Invincible season 3.

Invincible VS will be published by Quarter Up in 2026.

Keep track of all the latest news from this year's San Diego Comic Con with our regularly updated live blog. Invincible seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video, and Invincible season 4 is expected to release in 2026. For more, check out our picks for the best anime and best Prime Video shows to watch in 2025.