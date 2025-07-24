Invincible writer confirms The Americans star's mystery character with an exciting first look – and no, he's not voicing Thragg

Amazon Prime Video's hit superhero series Invincible wrapped its third season earlier this year. In a wide-ranging panel at San Diego Comic Con today, the show's creator Robert Kirkman dropped some hints about the future of the show by revealing the identity of the mysterious character that actor Matthew Rhys is set to play in the show. And no, it's not Thragg...

"Matthew Rhys is playing both Dinosaurus and his alter ego, David," revealed Kirkman in the panel. "He is so great with modulating his performance and bringing so much character to Dinosaurus, but also, like the contrast between Dinosaurus and David and it's really remarkable to be able to work with him." Kirkman also shared several pieces of art revealing the look of the villain.

Dinosaurus in the original Invincible comics is the monstrous split personality of David Anders, a human who involuntarily transforms into a dinosaur whenever he's bored. The character was introduced in 2009's Invincible #68.

The news of Rhys's casting comes hot on the heels of the announcement last week that Invincible has received an early renewal for its fifth season – before season four has aired a single episode!

Later in the panel, Kirkman reflected on casting the show's leads, stating that, "I never pictured anybody other than Steven [Yeun] for Invincible," before going on to heap praise on JK Simmons, who voices the villainous Omni-Man.

"JK, more than any other actor working, can be a very caring and sincere father, and also a brutal maniac that is absolutely terrifying," Kirkman said. "To be able to be so good at those two things was very important for Omni-Man... Omni-Man is a much more nuanced character than you might expect just from watching season one. He is not just an evil Superman."

Invincible seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video, and Invincible season 4 is expected to release in 2026.