FC 25 TOTY release schedule and full Team Of The Year details

FC 25 TOTY voting is underway, with both the women’s and men’s Team Of The Year teams set to land in mid-January. Among the male FC 25 TOTY contenders are Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer, while the female TOTY shortlist includes Lucy Bronze and Sophia Smith. We’ll have full details on both teams as soon as they’re released right here, in your FC 25 TOTY guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The official FC 25 TOTY release date is expected to be staggered, with cards likely to be drip-fed into packs once FC 25 NumeroFUT comes to a concision on Monday, January 13. Voting for the campaign got underway on Monday, January 6, and going by previous years you can expect players to be released by position across one week, before both teams are fully available in packs during the second week. Below is the likely FC 25 TOTY release schedule.

FC 25 TOTY release schedule prediction

(Image credit: EA)

Here is GR’s FC 25 TOTY release schedule prediction. We’ll update this post with the official schedule as soon as it becomes available.

TOTY Voting Stars: Monday, January 6

TOTY Warmup Cards: Tuesday, January 14

TOTY Attackers: Friday, January 17

TOTY Midfielders: Monday, January 20

TOTY Defenders: Wednesday, January 22

TOTY Full Release: Friday, January 24

TOTY 12th Man & 12th Woman Release: Monday, January 27

Who is in the FC 25 TOTY?

(Image credit: EA)

We don’t know that yet – it all comes down to the fan vote. The biggest names in our FC 25 ratings guide, such as Erling Haaland, are highly likely to feature. More than 150 players are shortlisted for the men’s and women’s teams, and you can see them all at the official FC 25 nominations website. Again, we’ll have both line-ups listed right here as soon as they’ve been unveiled. If you need more guides in the meantime, take a look at our FC 25 tips round-up, and deep dives into the FC 25 best badges and FC 25 best kits.