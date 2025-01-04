FC 25 NumeroFUT guide and full cards list

FC 25 NumeroFUT is all about shirt numbers. The first EA FC 25 promo of 2025 offers up cool card illustrations featuring the backs of players’ strips, with Robert Lewandowski and Rafael Leao among those to receive freshly boosted items. There’s also a tasty new Evolution called Remember Klaiber, which doesn’t have anything to do with squad numbers but is also worth completing over the next fortnight. Scroll on for full details of that, along with the full FC 25 NumeroFUT cards list.

What is the FC 25 NumeroFUT promo?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 NumeroFUT is the first major promo of 2025, and is focussed on the backs of players’ shirts. Specifically, their squad numbers: every player featured gets a stats boost, and cool new card design photographed from the rear. Rafael Leao (CAM, AC Milan, 92) and Robert Lewandowski (ST, Barcelona, 92) are among the first batch of cards to find in packs, and you can also unlock some for free using the FC 25 Season 4 Ladder Players list. Marco Asensio (RW, Paris SG, 87), Lukas Klostermann (CB, RB Leipzig, 88) and Geyse (ST, Manchester United, 89) are all acquirable in this manner.

Who is in FC 25 NumeroFUT Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 NumeroFUT Team 1 arrived on Friday, January 3, with some big shoes to fill: the promo directly followed the supermassive FC 25 Winter Wildcards campaign. Thankfully it delivered some OP cards to match its predecessor. Along with Leao and Lewandowski, we got a towering new item for Brighton captain Lewis Dunk (CB, 90) and rapid stats boost to 94 for Chelsea’s Pedro Neto (RW, 89). Standout women’s players include Mapi Leon (CB, Barcelona, 90) and Jill Roord (CAM, Manchester City, 90). You can see all these items on the full FC 25 NumeroFUT cards list at the foot of this guide.

(Image credit: EA)

There is no FC 25 NumeroFUT Team 2 release date. Team 1 is in packs for 11 days in total, until Tuesday, January 14. EA is committed to supplementing that initial selection of cards with NumeroFUT-themed objectives rewards and SBCs (Squad Building Challenges). The objectives rewards player is Rayan Ait-Nouri (LB, Wolves, 87), while the first SBC set is for that Pedro Neto card mentioned above. As of Saturday, January 4, it costs around 144,000 coins to complete.

Is there an FC 25 NumeroFUT Evolution?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes and no. A new Evolution dropped to tie in with the NumeroFUT promo, but it isn’t specifically themed around Squad Numbers. Instead, the Remember Klaiber Evolution is a throwback to FIFA 21, when Danish full back Sean Klaiber earned a monster 86-rated Showdown card. Below are the full set of upgrades on offer, and Challenge requirements. If you need gameplay help towards unlocking them, leap into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 meta guides.

FC 25 Remember Klaiber Evolution Rewards

(Image credit: EA)

L1: Pace +4

L1: Composure +15

L1: Agility +10

L1: Reactions +10

L1: Position CB

L2: Passing +6

L2: Interceptions +10

L2: Physical +7

L2: PlayStyle Slide Tackle

L2: Defender+

L2: Heading Accuracy +20

L3: Defensive Awareness +5

L3: Standing Tackle +10

L3: Sliding Tackle +10

L3: PlayStyle Bruiser

L3: PlayStyle+ Intercept

L3: Purple cosmetic upgrade

FC 25 Remember Klaiber Evolution Challenges

L1: Win one match using your active EVO Player

L1: Play three matches using your active EVO Player

L2: Win two matches using your active EVO Player

L2: Play two matches using your active EVO Player

L3: Win three matches using your active EVO Player

L3: Play two matches using your active EVO Player

Where is the full FC 25 NumeroFUT cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 25 NumeroFUT cards list, correct as of Saturday, January 4, is as follows. As a bonus, we’ve also included each item’s shirt number – some of which you can also find in our guide to the best FC 25 kits. Players with an asterisk have two different cards to choose from, with marginally differing attributes.