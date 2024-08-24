The full FC 24 Pre-Season rewards list to carry over into FC 25

The FC 24 Pre-Season rewards list is essential reading, as it contains a selection of new packs that carry over to FC 25. This final EA Sports FC 24 campaign doesn’t offer any new players, instead focussing on setting you up for the next series instalment, which lands on September 27. What can you earn, and when will you receive these EA FC 25 free packs? All is explained in GR’s FC 24 Pre-Season rewards guide.

What FC 24 Pre-Season rewards are available for FC 25?

(Image credit: EA)

A strong selection of FC 24 Pre-Season rewards carry over to FC 25. The biggest one available is yours if you reach level 30 on the Season 9 ladder: that achievement scores an 84+ x5 Players Pack to kick off next season. Huge. Elsewhere, you earn an 82+ x5 Players Pack for FC 25 if you complete the Pre-Season Crafting Upgrade SBC 100 times. (And 98-rated Lucy Bronze for this year’s game, to go with it.) Completing all For The Club 1 objectives, meanwhile, delivers an 80 x10 Players Pack and FC 25 Heroes item on a five-match loan.

There are more treats to come, too. For all rewards as the campaign unfolds, scroll to the FC 24 Pre-Season rewards list at the foot of this guide.

Does FC 24 Pre-Season mean it’s all over for FC 24 Futties?

(Image credit: EA)

Kind of. FC 24 Futties has kept the game playable across the summer, plying us with an endless supply of OP cards. There won’t be any new Futties squads from this point forwards, but instead all players from Futtties Team 1, Team 2 and Team 3 have been added back into packs. And EA says, “Futties Player SBCs continue during Pre-Season, with New Transfer-themed releases.”

Are there any FC 24 Pre-Season free packs?

(Image credit: EA)

There certainly are. Well, one pack, to be specific – but it is a bumper one. Sign into your Ultimate Team account during the promo and you receive an 85+ x10 Pack, guaranteed to add some big names to your team, or at the very least add some SBC fodder. To give you an example of the cards on offer, here is what I received in mine, including a couple of FC 24 FUT Birthday standouts:

FUT Birthday Mapi Leon (CB, Barcelona) - 90

UEFA Heroes Jari Litmanen (CAM, Eredivisie) - 89

FUT Birthday Jill Roord (CAM, Manchester City) - 89

TOTY Kim Min Jae (CB, FC Bayern) - 89

FUT Fantasy Sandra Starke (ST, RB Leipzig) - 88

Future Stars Willian Pacho (CB, Frankfurt) - 87

Martin Odegaard (CAM, Arsenal) - 87

Lena Oberdorf (CDM, FC Bayern) - 87

John Stones (CB, Manchester City) - 85

Jack Grealish (LW, Manchester City) - 85

Who is in FC 24 Pre-Season Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Um, this is awkward. There’s no such thing as FC 24 Pre-Season Team 1. This is the first promo of the season that doesn’t add any new cards, instead replenishing packs with items from past campaigns. For example, FC 24 Pre-Season Re-Release Team 1 includes Futties Icon Pele (CAM, Brazil, 99), Futties Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Al Nassr, 99), and Copa America TOTT Lionel Messi (ST, Inter Miami, 99). Pre-Season Re-Release Team 2 is expected to follow on Friday, August 30.

Are there any FC 24 Season 9 ladder players?

(Image credit: EA)

One of the hottest periods of this past season was the race to unlock FC 24 Season 7 ladder players. To tie in with FC 24 Path To Glory and the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments, all those rewards were OP cards such as End Of An Era Toni Kroos. Sadly, your FC 24 Season 9 ladder players are limited to just one: Greats Of The Game Icon Ronaldinho (LW, Brazil, 98). To grab him, you need to rack up 30,000 XP on the Season 9 ladder.

When do I get my FC 24 Pre-Season rewards in FC 25?

(Image credit: EA)

EA says that all FC 24 Pre-Season rewards will be granted to you in FC 25 by October 10, 2024. However, you won’t be able to use them if you hold off until Christmas to get the new game – they come with an expiry date. You must log in before November 10, 2024 in order to claim them.

Where is the full FC 24 Pre-Season rewards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Right here. To score the FC 24 Pre-Season rewards for FC 25 on the left, complete the objective on the right. Note that For The Club II and Road to 25 Evolution objectives aren’t yet available, as of Saturday, August 24. We’ll update this guide once they’re live in-game.