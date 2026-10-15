Diablo 5 has officially started filming cinematics for Blizzard's upcoming action-RPG

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The sequel to Diablo 4 is coming together

Diablo 5
(Image credit: Blizzard)

We know development on Diablo 5 is well underway, since the sequel was announced at this year's BlizzCon with a snazzy trailer. How far along is another question, since no gameplay was shown; however, production on the action-RPG's cinematics is now in motion.

We know this thanks to Neil David Carter, the cinematics director for the Diablo series at Blizzard. He posted an image on Twitter of an empty soundstage, ready for production crew and actors to start putting scenes together.

"First shoot Diablo 5," he says in the caption. Nothing else is said, but he wouldn't be at liberty to discuss any of the finer details right now. And I imagine a lot of material will still be in flux, too.

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This is day one of filming, aspects of the script will almost certainly still be up in the air. Things can change quickly, scenes can be shot that are either changed later or scrapped entirely. These things happen on TV and film productions all the time, and this is a medium where the cinematics are more dependent on what makes the cut for the released product.

Right now, Diablo 5 is eying a 2029 release window, leaving some time for the devs to sculpt the next installment of the beloved series. But it could easily be delayed, and, in fact, Chris Wilson, a central designer on fellow ARPG Path of Exile, believes we could be waiting until 2030 or beyond for the fifth Diablo to arrive.

Plenty of time and space for the cinematics to require another go. I'm curious about who they might get to star in these scenes. MCU actor Simu Liu did an advert for Diablo 2: Resurrected, and they've had the likes of Debra Wilson and Ralph Ineson perform various roles in recent games.

Those would all be worthy additions to this iteration. It's all go at Blizzard HQ, anyway. We'll be back in Sanctuary before we know it.

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Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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